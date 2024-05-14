"I think it’s different every year": Kirby Smart speaks about his Georgia team heading into 2024 season with a chip on its shoulder

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart anticipates a different dynamic for his team heading into the 2024 college football season. In an interview with Paul Finebaum on Monday, Smart emphasized the unique character of each team and the necessity of understanding its specific needs.

“I think it’s different every year. You have a different team. I’m trying to figure out exactly what this team needs. This team has been a little hungrier in spring ball because they didn’t win it. They weren’t in the Playoffs. So there’s a little more motivation there,” Smart

Georgia began last season riding on the highs of 2021 and 2022. The Bulldogs were favorites for the national title once again thanks to their undefeated regular season and a 29-game winning streak in the SEC.

Nevertheless, that disheartening defeat at the hands of Alabama in the SEC Championship caused them to lose the sixth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Reflecting on the past season, Kirby Smart acknowledged the team's disappointment but asserted his focus on the future:

“I was really proud of the way we finished the season... That’s part of football. That’s the storyline is you can win all these games consecutively, but if you don’t win the championship and you don’t advance, you look back and say, ‘What could we have done better?’”

Kirby Smart emphasizes joy in winning amid high expectations

Despite the disappointment of missing the College Football Playoff last season, Kirby Smart remains optimistic about the upcoming challenges:

“We’re looking forward to what’s this team gonna do and how’s this team gonna play? We’ve got a really tough schedule and I’m excited to go out there and play.”

As the Bulldogs prepare for the 2024 season, they face a tough schedule, including matchups against formidable opponents such as Clemson, Alabama, and Florida. Here is the full schedule:

Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech

Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky

Sept. 21 - BYE

Sept. 28 @ Alabama

Oct. 5 - vs Auburn

Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State

Oct. 19 - @ Texas

Oct. 26 - BYE

Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)

Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss

Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee

Nov. 23 vs UMass

Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech

However, amid the high expectations, Kirby Smart emphasized the importance of finding joy in victories and not obsessing over them. Drawing from his experiences at Alabama, he warned against becoming so focused on winning that the joy of the game is lost.

“There’s a standard now of ‘You’re supposed to win every game.’ I watched that happen at Alabama where it was like, if you’re not careful, you find no joy in winning.”

To maintain a healthy perspective, Kirby Smart encourages his coaches and players to celebrate every win.

“So when we win games, we get excited about it. We find joy in it. I’ve enjoyed that ride.”

Georgia recorded a staggering combined record of 42-2 in the last three years and also became the champions two years in a row. Fans can expect another good show in 2024, but they will need to work hard if they want to be contenders.