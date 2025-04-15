"I think that kid has won everywhere": Former SB champ makes thoughts clear about Shedeur Sanders - Saints rumors

Shedeur Sanders's NFL draft stock remains volatile, with new teams like the New Orleans Saints gaining relevance as his potential landing destination. Recently, reports have emerged that Coach Prime's son could be a target for Kellen Moore since Derek Carr's unprecedented injury has left the Saints in dead water.

Ad

Their next step could be bringing in a rookie quarterback, as they possess the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Former NFL star and two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan believes the Saints could target Shedeur, given that they plan for the future and build a roster around him.

Their defense is getting old, which could be a significant factor behind the decision; however, this could still be possible.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Saints could pounce on him, but they would have to trade up to No. 2 and make a deal with the Cleveland Browns because he isn't going below that.

“I think from the Sanders perspective the Saints should come up and go get him. That makes you know Sanders going number two, I truly know we want to have all the speculation, and he's falling off, but I don't think so,” Ryan said on the Good Morning Football on Sunday. [Timestamp - 5:40]

Ad

Shedeur Sanders at the Colorado pro day. (Credits: IMAGN)

Ryan highlighted how the Colorado Buffaloes star has faced odds and garnered negative headlines. Despite setbacks, he stayed calm and hopeful, emphasizing the importance of attitude for quarterbacks.

Ad

“I think that kid has won everywhere. He's been through and if you're a young quarterback in the NFL, you're going to face that person. All players are going to face that person. It seems like he is built to handle it as well as any prospect we've had come out of the draft, he's been used to having the cameras on him, you know, he's used to having to be doubted and all that stuff.

Ad

"And he's used to having the spotlight of being Deion's son. That's hard for anybody to do. So I think shedeur js used to that. I think he can, he can win in most situations. I think he's gonna have a great rookie year wherever he goes,” he added.

Will Blackmon links Shedeur Sanders to the Giants

Reacting to co-panelist Ryan's prediction for Deion Sanders's son, former NFL DB Will Blackmon mentioned that it would make much more sense for the Giants to look for the quarterback.

Ad

He mentioned that Brian Daboll's loaded quarterback room - after the recent signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston - could prove vital for Sanders's overall development.

He can learn from behind the scenes for one season and slowly climb up the ladder to start for the franchise. He could be a long-term solution for the team and a perfect replacement for longtime asset Daniel Jones, who left Daboll & Co. in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.