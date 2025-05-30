"I don't think too much about mentoring": Bill Belichick gets 100% real about his new phase of life after 48 years in NFL

Ad

Bill Belichick is a legacy. His illustrious career - spanning approximately 48 years in the NFL - speaks volumes about his remarkable accomplishments. Now the 73-year-old is getting ready to gear up for a new journey in college. While speaking with Rece Davis in a sit-down interview on Thursday, Belichick mentioned that he is never contained and never likes to be a mentor, but rather a mentee who is hungry to learn more nuances about the sport.

He was accompanied by Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, who agreed with the veteran coach's remarks that learning never ends in football.

When asked how he feels about mentoring the next generation - especially now that he is taking the reins as a college football coach at UNC - Bill Belichick mentioned that he never sees things that way and instead loves to gain more knowledge.

“I don't think too much about mentoring. I think more about still learning from Parcells and my dad and Coach Saban and coach ference and Coach O'Brien and guys like that that I've coached with,” Belichick said on Thursday. [Timestamp - 59:40]

“I was still going back to some of the things that they taught me. Maybe other people pick up things from me, I don't know, but I'm not as intent about here's how you do it. I'm really still trying to do the best job that I can. Now, sometimes if I see somebody doing something that I think I can help them with and start them on will. But honestly, I've learned. I've been so fortunate to be around so many great coaches, and I've learned so much from them."

"I still continually go back to the lessons that I learned from them, and things I took from them, the notes that I took and, you know, don't forget them, because they were so important and so foundational that sometimes you go off on the side track and like, no, no, I got to come back to come back to home base,” he added.

Bill Belichick will have a tough choice to make in 2025 season

As head coach, Bill Belichick will have to pick his QB1 for the upcoming season. It has been relatively unclear for the Tar Heels fans as to who will start for the program. Looking at the current scenario, Max Johnson - who is returning this year - is expected to start.

He suffered a leg injury last year and happens to be a key prospect in the Tar Heels' locker room. Similarly, four-star recruit Bryce Baker and Purdue transfer Ryan Browne are other options available for Belichick in the locker room. By the end of June, fans are expected to get more clarity on the QB1 pick for 2025.

