"I think this is a perfect fit for Shedeur Sanders": Insider drops his verdict on potential NFL destination for Coach Prime's son

Shedeur Sanders is just unstoppable. His draft stock has been quite volatile recently after a scathing report on the Colorado QB after his NFL Combine meeting went viral. The report mentioned an anonymous coach from one of the NFL teams calling him “arrogant”.

This led to a steep slide in his draft stock with analysts and experts ranking him as a second-grade quarterback. However, things seem to have changed a lot recently after multiple teams held their pro days and Deion Sanders taking a hit at haters for false accusations.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks dropped his mock draft 3.0 on Wednesday, which had Shedeur Sanders ranked in top 3. He believes the gunslinger is back on track and continues to draw interest from several franchises.

Shedeur Sanders and dad Coach Prime - Source: Imagn

According to Brooks, Shedeur is a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns after the Tennessee Titans pick Cam Ward as the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Brooks had a fair justification for the choice since Colorado OC Pat Shurmur could become a potential link between him and the Browns.

“I think Lance Zierlein and I might have had the right team. I just have it at a higher location.

"And the reason why I think this is a perfect fit for Shedeur Sanders going back to Kevin Stefanski, when he was the quarterback coach for the Minnesota Vikings, Pat Shurmur was the offensive coordinator, who is the office coordinator of the Colorado Buffaloes."

Brooks continued:

"When you think about being able to put it all together, the scheme to match the player, Kevin Stefanski has some inside intel to make this pocket passer work in the dog battle."

Earlier this month, Zierlein had listed Shedeur to go No. 29 overall by the Cleveland Browns since he hoped the team could flip their picks with the Washington Commanders in order to take a swing at Coach Prime's son.

Deion Sanders tries to put an end to hate reports against son Shedeur Sanders

There have been several rumors lately where the Colorado QB's demeanor was questioned. He was called brash for allegedly being careless at the NFL Combine. However, in Coach Prime's terms, he was more confident about his son.

While speaking to Skip Bayless this week, Prime mentioned that he interacted with the head coach of the team whose staff member reportedly spread false reports against his son. He said he took care of the issue, and in fact claimed that the head coach of the team was amazed by Shedeur's skill sets.

