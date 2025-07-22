"I think their personnel is significantly better": CFB insider shares bold assessment of Hugh Freeze & Auburn heading into 2025

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has been under fire lately after being spotted over 20 times at the golf course this offseason. Fans and experts have been trolling him for not going on recruiting visits or engaging in team duties, but enjoying his time with non-football-related pursuits.

However, the veteran coach bluntly trashed such reports and clarified that he had been handling his duties pretty well and the team was in a good position when it came to roster building and offseason training.

While fans have been worried about Auburn's position heading into 2025, college football insider Greg McElroy believes the team is in a solid spot. He credited Freeze for doing a solid job at recruiting and building the defense.

“I think their personnel is significantly better," McElroy said in his ESPN podcast on Monday (Timestamp: 25:00). "I look at their offensive line. That unit was solidified kind of down the stretch last year, and they went out and added some nice pieces in the portal to only bolster what they already had. ...

While the QB spot continues to remain a weak spot, Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold is gearing up to start for the program in 2025. He has been quite inconsistent, which has led to him being benched multiple times, and the offense has had to take the toll of such moves.

“I think the big question mark with Auburn is quarterback, Jackson Arnold," McElroy added. "Didn't work out at Oklahoma, and this is going to be a little bit of a difficult transition. ...

"And for a guy that at times has been a little bit turnover prone, and a guy that at times has shown maybe not the most confidence in his own ability, this could be a more intriguing storyline.”

Hugh Freeze will have a challenging schedule in 2025

Being in the Southeastern Conference comes with its own set of challenges and the schedule is the first one. The Tigers will kickstart their campaign with a matchup against Baylor on the road and face Oklahoma in Week 4. Similarly, they will have Texas A&M and Georgia in Week 5 and Week 6 consecutively.

In Week 10, Hugh Freeze will be on the road to play Diego Pavia-led Vanderbilt and Alabama in Week 12 to finally wrap up the 2025 campaign. A national championship ticket appears to be a far-fetched dream. However, Freeze could manage a playoff spot if Jackson Arnold is able to get command over his inconsistencies.

