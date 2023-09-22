"I think that’s contagious" - Tim Tebow lets his favorite quality in coach Deion Sanders known

Deion Sanders has a fan in former quarterback Tim Tebow. Ever since taking over the Colorado football program, Coach Prime has created immense hype around it. And the former Heisman winner is firmly on the bandwagon.

Why wouldn't anyone be on the bandwagon, though? The results clearly show that the Buffaloes are on the up under Sanders. But it isn't what Coach Prime is doing on the field that has made Tim Tebow his fan. So what exactly is it?

Tim Tebow reveals one thing he likes about Deion Sanders

In a recent interview, former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow spoke at length about his admiration of Deion Sanders. The former Heisman winner said that Coach Prime genuinely cares about people and for him, the fans can see it in the Buffaloes' players.

"He really, really genuinely cares about people, and I think that’s contagious. I think you see it in his players. I think you see it in his coaches. I think you see it in the people when they’ve been around him. They see it, and then you want to be around people like that — people that care, people with passion, people with enthusiasm for life, for their sport. That’s something that’s always been contagious to me," Tebow told Fox News Digital.

Sanders showed his classy side in a press conference after overcoming the Colorado State Rams when he fiercely condemned the death threats received by Rams DB Henry Blackburn.

Blackburn hit the Buffaloes' star Travis Hunter late, resulting in a lacerated liver for the WR. Although Sanders lost his star receiver for at least three weeks, he asked everyone to move on

The Buffaloes flew out of the starting blocks but now face a big test in Week 4 against Oregon. Tim Tebow will be cheering on Coach Prime, who has already proved to be a game changer in Colorado.

Coach Prime is already a game changer for the Buffaloes

Deion Sanders surely does care about people, but it is his ruthless side that has propelled Colorado to the perfect start of the season. He axed almost the entire squad he inherited in Boulder and created a team from scratch.

Shedeur Sanders came in as QB1 and is already in the conversation for the Heisman this season.

The head coach's son led from the front as the Buffaloes stood 3-0 entering week 4. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's swipe about Colorado having won nothing might serve as the fuel that the underdogs need. It promises to be a belter. Who would have said that for this matchup last year?

So will the Buffaloes assert their dominance or is history just going to repeat itself? Sanders certainly cares about fans so he must have a plan.