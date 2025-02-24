"I do think they took a dip": Paul Finebaum expressed doubt in Kirby Smart's Georgia following the performance in 2024

Kirby Smart and Georgia fell short of expectations last month in the 2024 college football season. The Bulldogs were projected as the national championship favorite ahead of the season. However, they were eliminated from the College Football Playoff in their first game.

Despite winning the SEC title championship last season, Paul Finebaum is not confident about the future of Georgia. The Bulldogs lost two regular season games last season and weren't as brilliant on the field as expected. The analyst offered his view ahead of 2025.

“I don’t feel great because I do think they took a dip,” Finebaum said on Always College Football. “And I think just like we used to with Nick Saban, expect him to play for the national championship, and losing the title game felt like a lost cause. It’s almost that way now with Georgia and I felt like they underperformed.

"I mean, they came through at the right moment against Texas, but they had so many disappointing moments … But there were just so many decisions made and talking to the fans every day Greg, whether it’s true or it’s imagined, they do not like Mike Bobo.”

Paul Finebaum had earlier expressed doubt about the team's quarterback heading into the 2025 season. Kirby Smart will likely turn to Gunner Stockton next season following the exit of Carson Beck and the SEC analyst doesn't feel confident about the signal-caller.

Paul Finebaum still considers Kirby Smart as the best coach in college football

When Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching, the title of the best coach in college football immediately went to Kirby Smart. However, despite failing to live up to expectations last season, Paul Finebaum still trusts him to be the best in the landscape.

“I was asked last Tuesday morning as many were, ‘Hey, is Ryan Day now the best coach in college football?’ I said, ‘No. Kirby Smart is still the best coach.’ I’m sure some people were just chortling in the state of Ohio.”

“Of course, those same people who were chortling were wanting Ryan Day fired seven weeks ago. It’s the right answer; it’s not about being a prisoner of the Southeast or anything else. It’s just he has performed at the highest level over the past seven or eight years. So, I think he gets the benefit of the doubt.”

A lot of eyes will be on Georgia next season as it looks to challenge for the national championship once again after failing to win it in the last two years. Kirby Smart has already led the program to the ultimate goal twice in his tenure, and 2025 is the right time he has to start exerting the dominance many anticipated.

