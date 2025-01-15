“I think he will”: Rich Eisen makes opinion clear on Deion Sanders’ chances of staying at Colorado amid Cowboys chatter

After months of speculations about Deion Sanders taking the Dallas Cowboys job, Jerry Jones finally reached out to the Colorado coach. The Cowboys didn't extend Mike McCarthy following a disappointing season and are exploring the possibilities of bringing in the former player.

This marks the first official contact from the NFL for Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has reinstated his commitment to staying at Colorado in the past few months and Rich Eisen believes that will be his eventual decision.

“If he is staying in Colorado, and I think he will – I don't know, I just got the sense that he's building too much, and all these recruits are coming,” Eisen said. “He is getting big-time names here.

“what I'm saying is those big-time names might be calling up Colorado today and saying; ‘What gives? Is he staying or not?’ It does not help college coaches to be talked about living for Pros, it doesn't help at all. As a matter of fact, it hurts.”

The rumors of Sanders taking an NFL job have intensified over the past months. The coach had a noteworthy season with Colorado in 2024, finishing with a 9-4 record and narrowly missing out on the Big 12 championship game.

Rich Eisen on why Deion Sanders did not outrightly shut down the possibility of taking the Cowboys' job

Deion Sanders confirmed he was contacted by Jerry Jones on Monday to NFL insider Adam Schefter. While he reinstated his commitment to Colorado, his words do not outrightly shut down the possibility of replacing Mike McCarthy.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry.

“After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Rich Eisen explained why Deion Sanders didn't shut down the opportunity of being the Dallas Cowboys coach on his show. The analyst believes it's a way to have leverage in his ongoing contract negotiations with Colorado when asked about Sanders' reactions to the Cowboys' approach.

“Great question,” Eisen said. “I don't have the answer to that. Because maybe he is deep down considering how this plays out. When we spoke to Prime in December, he mentioned he is talking contract to stay at Colorado. Does this add a digit? Does this increase a digit?”

Jerry Jones' recent interaction with Deion Sanders has left some room for speculation. However, Colorado appears to be the place where Deion Sanders will be in 2025.

