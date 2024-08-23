"I was told only Kirk Ferentz did illegal things": Fans react to Miami coach Chuck Martin's accusations against Alabama for illegal recruiting

Miami Redhawks coach Chuck Martin made a serious accusation about the Alabama Crimson Tide's recruiting. According to them, they illegally recruited Miami's kicker, Graham Nicholson. He began his career with the Redhawks in 2021 and decided to transfer to Alabam following the end of the 2023 season.

Chuck Martin said the Miami Redhawks didn't 'lose' Graham Nicholson. He stated that the Crimson Tide, under Kalen DeBoer, illegally recruited the kicker and 'stole' him from them.

"We didn't lose him. He's at Alabama. We know exactly where he's at. Again, you media people- it's all pretend. Like no, Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us. That's a fact. We act like its not, we live in a la la world like, 'Hey, let's not talk reality," Martin said.

Fans used social media to express their views and opinions on the Redhawks head coach's statement. One fan slyly named Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz as someone who could do something like this.

"I was told only Kirk Ferentz did illegal things."

Another fan boldly claimed that cheating was the reason Alabama has managed to stay relevant in college football.

"Alabama has been cheating at an elite level since 2007. It's the only way they could be relevant."

This fan stated that Graham Nicholson made his own decision and that Chuck Martin's accusations were baseless.

"Coach, you were never keeping a guy with so kicker a name as Graham Nicholson. Kid with a name like that took his own ACT"

Another fan compared this accusation to the players, who left Alabama following Nick Saban's sudden retirement back in January.

"Kinda like how other schools poached a bunch of our players when Saban left. Y'all weren't crying then."

This fan stated that Chuck Martin would take the Alabama job in a heartbeat if it was offered to him but acts differently when it's a player looking for better opportunities.

"I wonder how fast he would took the Bama head coaching job if it was offered.. but gonna throw a kid under the bus for taking a better opportunity? Got it lol!

Another fan shared a hilarious meme to address the situation.

Last season, Graham Nicholson played in all 14 games for the Miami Redhawks. He made a total of 27 field goals and scored 35 extra points. This led him to be honored with the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the nation's top placekicker during a season.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer responds to Chuck Martin's accusations

Kalen DeBoer spoke with the media after Chuck Martin's accusations about them illegally recruiting Graham Nicholson to the team. DeBoer said that they reached out to the kicker after he entered the transfer portal and worked things out in the proper manner.

"I don't know anything about that I guess, that comment. Yeah I mean, he (Graham Nicholson) entered the portal and we reached out to him. So, that's how it goes right? So we did everything the way we're supposed to," DeBoer said.

It is true that the Miami Redhawks lost one of their key players ahead of the 2024 season. It will be interesting to see if it affects their efforts to emerge as back-to-back MAC conference champions.

