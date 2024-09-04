"I have a ton of respect for Matt Rhule": Deion Sanders has warm comments for Nebraska coach before Week 2 faceoff

Colorado Buffaloes' coach Deion Sanders had some kind words for Nebraska's Matt Rhule before their Week 2 matchup, showing a shift in tone from last year's fiery stance.

Before the game last year, Sanders made it clear that it was "personal," and his team backed it up with a 36-14 victory over Nebraska. The tension was palpable, especially after quarterback Shedeur Sanders expressed displeasure with Rhule and some Nebraska players for standing on the Buffaloes' logo before the game.

However, following Colorado's 31-26 win over North Dakota State on Thursday, Coach Prime showed a different side.

"I have a ton of respect for Matt Rhule," Sanders said. "He's in -- I call it our class of coaches. We all took on a tremendous test last year along with [Arizona State] Coach [Kenny] Dillingham and several others. So, I feel like we're a fraternity. So, I root for that class of head coaches that came in that year."

Coach Prime acknowledged Rhule's extensive college coaching experience, noting Nebraska's strong 40-7 win over UTEP in their opener. Reflecting on last season, where the Buffaloes finished 4-8 and the Cornhuskers 5-7, Sanders highlighted the physical toughness and strategic approach he expects from Nebraska.

When asked if facing an inexperienced quarterback like Dylan Raiola would change his approach, Sanders responded

“You attack weaknesses,” he said. “I don't know if you attack an experience if that's a weakness, so be it. But the kid made some darn good throws, some pretty good plays. They did some consistent things that we knew they would do within their offense, a phenomenal game.”

Deion Sanders’ on Colorado's season opener victory

Colorado Buffalos head coach and former MLB and NFL player Deion Sanders (Source: Imagn)

Colorado just escaped with a win in their season opener, edging out North Dakota State University on Thursday. The Bison led 20-17 at halftime, but Shedeur Sanders' remarkable 445 passing yards and four touchdowns, combined with Travis Hunter's seven receptions for 132 yards and three scores, ignited a second-half rally.

Deion Sanders wasn't entirely satisfied, especially after NDSU quarterback Cam Miller's 20-yard rushing touchdown cut Colorado's lead to 31-26 with just 2:19 left.

"We have a multitude of young men who can go get the quarterback and we didn't get that done,” he said. “But I'm thankful and I'm happy that we got the win. Ms. Peggy is one step closer to the dream and vision that we have for her.”

This marks a victorious start for Deion Sanders at Colorado. The Buffs will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

