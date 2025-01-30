“I took that to heart”: Arch Manning embraces Quinn Ewers’ parting advice as he gears up to lead Texas in 2025

Quinn Ewers had some parting advice for Arch Manning as he departed the University of Texas to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Manning sat down for an interview with ESPN College Football where he was asked about what's to come for him as he prepares to take over from Ewers and lead the Longhorns moving forward.

During the interview, Manning revealed the advice that Ewers gave him in the locker room, after their playoff loss to Ohio State, where he told Manning he wouldn't be returning for his senior season.

"Kind of right after the Ohio State game," Manning said. "I was with Quinn in the locker room and he was just like 'Enjoy every moment. It goes by quickly, so love on your teammates and have fun.' I took that to heart and I'm thankful for everything he did for me and coach Sark just told me to be myself and be a leader and work hard and it'll all work out."

Arch Manning the new face of Texas Longhorns football

Arch Manning taking the helm of the Longhorns' offense is, perhaps, the most anticipated story of the 2025 college football season. There has been a ton of hype behind Manning ever since he committed to play for the University of Texas. After sitting on the bench behind Ewers for the past few seasons, he'll finally get his shot to lead Texas.

Most of the expectations on Arch come due to his relations with multi-time Super Bowl-winning uncles who came before him, Peyton and Eli Manning.

While Arch will certainly bring the Manning-like pass accuracy fans have all come to know to Texas, he'll also bring something that his uncles before him didn't possess.

NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning can make plays with his legs given his athleticism. While he wasn't the starting quarterback this past season, he was a regular in Steve Sarkisian's offense as a designed runner, and he was quite effective. Manning finished the season with 108 rushing yards to go along with four touchdowns on the ground.

He also saw some meaningful playing time as a starter when Ewers went down with an injury for a few games. Manning racked up 939 passing yards in the process, throwing for nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.

It will be interesting to see if Manning will be able to keep that same pace once he's the full-time starter for the Longhorns come next season.

