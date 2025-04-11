"I treat Janitor like CEO": Colorado standout Arden Walker makes eye-catching remarks about his off-field etiquettes

Colorado defensive end Arden Walker tries to maintain a humble personality on and off the field. He appeared on the latest episode of "Thee Pre Game Show." During the interview, a fan commented on Walker's personality, stating that he was very respectful and treated people with humility and compassion.

The Colorado DE was then asked about the importance of having a good and humble personality. Walker replied by crediting his character and personality to his parents' upbringing.

"I appreciate that," Walker said. "I mean I feel, that's credits to my parents. I mean that's how I was brought up. My dad is from the South, and my mom is from the West Coast...I feel like I treat the janitor like the CEO. I mean, it doesn't matter who you interact with. You must treat people with respect. That's just what I was taught."

Coming out of Cherry Creek High School, Arden Walker began his collegiate journey with the Missouri Tigers in 2021. He spent two seasons with them while recording 11 tackles and one pass defended in 15 games.

When Coach Prime arrived in Boulder as the Buffs' new head coach, Walker entered the transfer portal and joined the program. In his debut campaign with the Buffs, Walker played in all 12 games and tallied 12 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, he started in two games while playing through the entire season, helping the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign. With the departure of BJ Green II in this year's draft, Walker will now shoulder the responsibilities as a starter this upcoming season.

Arden Walker shares his thoughts on the ongoing QB1 competition between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter

Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, who played his final collegiate campaign last season. After his departure, the competition for the starting quarterback job is between five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. Coach Prime has yet to finalize who will be Shedeur's replacement as QB1 for the upcoming season.

Last Tuesday, amidst the ongoing spring practice, Arden Walker shared his feelings about the ongoing QB1 competition.

"They're both battling it out," Arden Walker said. "We're getting different feels from both quarterbacks. Obviously, Kaidon has been in the game, and then you've got a freshman in Julian. I think he's been coming along as well. I think both will be really good."

Walker will play his third and final campaign with the Buffs this season. It will be interesting to see if he can end his collegiate career with the chance to compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

