$45 million worth Deion Sanders gives big shoutout to 2 Colorado underdogs heading into 2025 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders has several key players in the draft this year. However, he decided to take to social media to give a special shoutout to two underdogs: defensive end B.J. Green, who joined the Colorado Buffaloes last season, and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who has spent the past two seasons in Boulder under Coach Prime.

In an Instagram post he shared on Monday, $45 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Deion Sanders heaped praise on B.J. Green and Jimmy Horn Jr. He talked about the qualities that made them stand out from the rest of the prospects while urging NFL teams to give them a chance to shine at the professional level.

"B.J. Green, we go way back," Coach Prime said. "B.J. Green played with me for the TRUTH I think when he was five or six years old, or seven and eight something like that. Then he moved to Altanta and played for our TRUTH teams there. I've been knowing this young man for quite sometime. He's a dawg. He was a dawg from Day 1. We use to call him shoe untied. Never tied his shoes. But he didn't care. Because he was on a mission. To seek and destroy. Tremendous athlete. Tremendous amount of intelligence, has a motor and this guy can play the game."

"Jimmy Horn Jr. God. I love this young man to life. I feel like he's one of my own kids man. Fast, quick...can catch, can get vertical, ain't scared of that smoke...He could give it to you on special teams. Complete package. And he can route you up. You'd have to be a fool not to call his name during the draft."

Both B.J. Green and Jimmy Horn Jr. were key players on Deion Sanders' roster last season. They helped the team record a 9-4 campaign while appearing in their first bowl game since 2020. The Buffs ended the season with an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars.

Deion Sanders makes his thoughts clear on Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders as draft prospects

The top two Colorado prospects in this year's draft are arguably Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. During the Pro Day showcase, Deion Sanders shared his true feelings about the players.

According to the head coach, both Shedeur and Travis are talented prospects who could provide a lot of value to teams in the league.

"He and Travis Hunter, to me, are the most bankable young men in this draft," Deion Sanders said. "What could surprise you? Shedeur has give you four years of nothing but consistency.....He's still exceeded all expectations. I think he holds the record for completion percentage in college football.. He's that guy."

"And Travis Hunter, ain't nobody like him. We could search far and wide and you're not going to find no one like him. So you talk about consistency of two guys you know, I don't care what happens, on the field, but in life, you know what they gonna do."

Deion Sanders will begin a new chapter of his collegiate coaching career without his sons this year. He's already utilized the offseason to make massive revamps to his roster and coaching staff. He was also provided with a new five-year $54 million extension by the Buffs, keeping him in Boulder through 2029.

