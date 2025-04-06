"I knew exactly how to win my battles": Hall of Famer makes surprise visit to Deion Sanders' football program 

Deion Sanders faces a new challenge this year. After two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, the 2025 season will be the first time he leads the team without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. Both of them have declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, ready to begin their professional careers.

Despite his change, Deion Sanders has used the offseason to overhaul both his roster and coaching staff. In a recent practice session, he decided to bring in a Pro Football Hall of Famer to speak with the players.

On Saturday, Coach Prime posted on Instagram, showcasing 12x Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey at the facility. Sanders introduced Bailey to the team, and the two-time All-Pro took the opportunity to share some valuable wisdom with the players, emphasizing the critical role of practice in striving to be the best.

"Everything I heard since I walked in through that door is about as real as it gets," Bailey said. "I think one thing that always sticks out to me, definitely your moments that does matter, like practice....I always worked hard but it (playing football) was always just something I loved to do."

"For me, I realized the way I got good was how I practice. How I showed up, how I approached it.....I knew exactly what I needed to do. I knew exactly how to win my battles, win my moments. That's what it boiled down to. But it started at practice."

Champ Bailey also provided a helping hand during the practice sessions. He is widely regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history. So it was a golden opportunity for Deion Sanders' CB department to learn from one of the best in the game.

CFB insider makes interesting statement about Deion Sanders' $54 million extension

Last month, the Colorado Buffaloes decided to give Deion Sanders a four-year extension worth $54 million. This makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12 and keeps him in Boulder through 2029.

Last Wednesday, CFB insider Troy Renck talked about the contract extension on the 'Mile High Sports' Show. He stated that the program had no choice but to give him an extension because of his brand value and impact on the University's economy.

"They had no choice, they are in the Prime business up to their neck," Renck said. "This is the only chance to survive, as soon as he walks out the door, it's hard to see them relevant in the ever changing landscape. The question wasn't whether they wanted to extend him, Rick George wanted to extend him the day he hired him, the question was could he keep him. He had all the leverage."

The new extension gives Deion Sanders the space to work on competing for a Big 12 title and a shot at the national championship. It will be interesting to see how the Buffs perform with a new revamped roster and coaching staff in place.

