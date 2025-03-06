"I have been in a Twitter mood": When Lane Kiffin opened up on his social media activity after joining Ole Miss

When Lane Kiffin took over as the 39th head coach at Ole Miss in 2020, his social media presence became a talking point. A year later, during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Kiffin acknowledged being in a “Twitter mood” for two years.

This mindset, he said, was one reason he responded to Michael Wilbon’s harsh criticism on Twitter, as he found the comments aggressive for a national media figure.

Wilbon, co-host of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption, had launched a scathing attack on Kiffin, calling him “a clown” and “an embarrassment” during an episode of the show. Kiffin, however, downplayed the controversy, telling Patrick:

“I just said something on Twitter, just because it was so aggressive,” Kiffin said (1:15). “Just to kind of I've been in a Twitter mood here the last two years, and our people love it.”

Wilbon’s criticism stemmed from Kiffin’s controversial past, arguing that his track record made him an undesirable figure for any program. He dismissed Kiffin’s success as superficial, calling him “a cute little story” and an embarrassment wherever he coached.

Lane Kiffin became a symbol of renewed hope

Lane Kiffin took over as Ole Miss head coach after a successful stint at Florida Atlantic, where he posted a 26–13 record and won two Conference USA titles. He replaced Matt Luke, who failed to secure a bowl appearance in three straight seasons.

Lane Kiffin is greeted by fans before his first game as University of Tennessee football coach - Source: Imagn

Fans flooded the airport to greet the new coach, and thousands attended Kiffin’s campus introduction. The “Lane Train” quickly became a symbol of renewed hope. Under his leadership, the Rebels have made four straight bowl appearances, including two New Year’s Six games.

In 2023, he led Ole Miss to its best season ever—an 11-2 record capped by a Peach Bowl victory. Last season, Kiffin’s squad went 10-3, capping it off with a Gator Bowl win over Duke.

The Rebels coach's innovative offense and savvy use of the transfer portal have turned the Rebels into a national contender.

