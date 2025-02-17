Josh Pate dubs doubts over Conference Championship as "poison", recalls Lane Kiffin's public statements

By Prasen
Modified Feb 17, 2025 20:28 GMT
Josh Pate dubs doubts over Conference Championship &quot;poison&quot; recalling Lane Kiffin
Josh Pate (L) | Lane Kiffin (R) - (Images via Getty)

Josh Pate shared his thoughts on the impact of public statements made by coaches about conference championships last year. The CFB analyst discussed how such comments could affect the sport's reputation and the interests of major stakeholders. Pate expressed his frustration about the state of college football over the past year, calling it an "abomination."

Ad
"This past year you had head coaches like Lane Kiffin in the SEC just outright publicly saying, 'do I even want to play for my conference Championship?' Pate said. "You had people in the Big 10 saying should Oregon have been better suited to lose their conference championship game." (01:12)
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The CFB analyst criticized this mindset, calling it "poison," as it goes gainst the competitive nature of the sport. Pate also touched upon recent developments in college football with reports indicating that a move towards expanding the playoff to 14 or 16 teams was on the cards.

Also read: "Stupidest thing about the sport right now": Josh Pate rejects CFB copying anything from NFL except fixing scheduling issues

What did Lane Kiffin say about SEC Championship?

In the 2024 season, there was intense competition to qualify for the conference championship games, but some coaches expressed that they may not want their teams to compete in the conference championship game.

Ad

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin claimed that the playoff structure in 2024 made it less appealing to compete in a conference championship game. If a team had entered the game without winning and lost, it could have been their downfall.

“I’ve talked to other coaches, so I’ll just kind of give you the feeling from some other coaches that. They don’t want to be in it,” Kiffin said in November 2024. “You know, the reward to get a bye (in the CFP) versus the risk to get knocked out completely. I mean, that’s a pretty big — that’s a really big risk.”
Ad
“I think it has ended up being a very unique situation of all postseason sports, the way that system is set up there," the analyst said. "How you could go to (the SEC Championship) and get knocked out (of the CFP race)? And if you don’t go (to the SEC Championship game), you’re in."

Kiffin’s concerns about the SEC Championship started a debate over the structure and fairness of the new College Football Playoff system.

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी