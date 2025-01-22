"I had two police officers following me": Urban Meyer reveals feeling threatened while coaching in strange, pressure-filled programs

Urban Meyer had a long coaching career, mostly in college football but also included a brief stint as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL in 2021. Meyer is most known for coaching the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010 and the Ohio State State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018.

While coaching those teams, he won two National Championships with Florida (2006 and 2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Florida and Ohio State have two of the largest college football fan bases, who are known to not take losing well.

On Wednesday, Meyer appeared on "The Triple Option," where he talked about how he would sometimes feel threatened while coaching when things were not going well.

"I'm looking at this crowd, and now you're mind starts playing games," Meyer said (starts at 10:10). "I got young kids at home. I was never physically threatened, I want to make sure. But did I feel threatened in my own because I was out my element? And we were struggling. I remember I had two police officers following me around during games and all that."

Meyer spoke about how people would even set up rude signs at his daughter's school, which his wife needed to take down. He said:

"I was very close with one and I would call him and I would say, "I might need you, I don't want anyone messing with this." Other times Shelley would go to my daughter's volleyball games and tear down these awful signs. They'd say a lot of bad things about me and she'd go in the arena where my daughters were playing volleyball and tear down these signs that were bad."

Ohio State won its first National Championship since Urban Meyer was the head coach

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship on Monday with a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was their first National Championship win since the team won with Urban Meyer as the head coach in 2014. The team had made one appearance in the championship game in the meantime, losing to Alabama in 2020.

The team redeemed itself after a 13-10 loss to Michigan in the regular season finale. Coach Ryan Day helped the team turn things around and have a dominant playoff run.

