In a shocking reveal, former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte has found himself facing legal trouble, after he was arrested for charges related to illegal online gambling when he was playing for the Tigers.

As the news about Boutte's arrest spread throughout the college football world, the 21-year-old was roasted by fans, as is tradition, ranging from the number of bets he faced, to the number of accounts he made to carry out gambling online.

CFB fans react to Kayshon Boutte's arrest

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

One user mocked Boutte's use of multiple accounts to hide his activity with a classic excuse.

Comment byu/OkEscape7558 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

While another user had a different idea in their mind.

Comment byu/OkEscape7558 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Most folks were just amused at the sheer amount of bets placed.

Comment byu/OkEscape7558 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some could say it also opened a possible career path Boutte could explore

Expand Tweet

And others recalled a possible signal that everyone might have missed from Boutte's LSU days.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read more: NCAAB world roasts Kim Mulkey's outfit against South Carolina

Why was Kayshon Boutte arrested?

According to the report filed by Louisiana State Police, Boutte has been accused of creating a fake account using an alias to place bets on online gambling websites. The report further states that Boutte had placed a total of 8,900 wagers from April 2022 to May 2023.

According to these figures, Boutte was facing 22 bets a day, during his last year in college. Moreover, some of these bets were found to be put on LSU games, which is highly illegal and discouraged throughout sports.

Boutte allegedly placed a total of 17 bets on college football games, including six on LSU matchups. Boutte voluntarily turned himself in and currently faces a felony charge of computer fraud and a misdemeanor count of gaming prohibited under the age of 21.

The 21-year-old WR was shortly released after posting a $6,000 bond. Boutte deposited a total of $132,147.53 into his account, won a total of $556,267.58 which he used to place more bets, and ultimately withdrew $50,282.36.

Read more: LSU's Angel Reese demands respect after South Carolina loss