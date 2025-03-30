"I've been appointed to shine": Ashton Jeanty drops glimpses of his Boise State pro day via latest IG post

Ashton Jeanty made a name for himself during his collegiate career. The running back played for the Boise State Broncos for three seasons, then decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for this year's NFL draft. He is projected to be a top-10 pick and the first RB to be off the board next month.

Ad

Ashton Jeanty once again impressed scouts and fans with his Pro Day performance on Wednesday. On Saturday, he took to social media to share some snippets of his Pro Day highlights from Treasure Valley.

The series of photos shared on Instagram showcased Jeanty sweating it out during various drills. He also boasted his shredded physique, making him a powerhouse rusher with the ball. The Boise State RB accompanied the post with a thought-provoking caption.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's divine, I've been appointed 2 shine," Jeanty wrote.

Ad

Jeanty's speed and footwork left NFL scouts impressed during his Pro Day. His ability to change direction while catching passes on the field. Last season, he helped the Broncos to their second consecutive Mountain West title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

Ashton Jeanty recorded a total of 2,601 yards and 29 TDs rushing. Despite his best efforts, the Broncos were eliminated by Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal game. The running back also finished as the runner-up in Heisman voting behind Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Ad

Ashton Jeanty reveals his top goal in the NFL

The Boise State RB is looking forward to beginning his professional journey in the league. During an exclusive interview with Fox Sports published on Thursday, Jeanty was questioned about his top goal and priority in the NFL.

The 2024 Maxwell Award winner responded by talking about how he wanted to be the best. He implied that the competition and the hunger to be great are what drive him as a football player.

Ad

"To be the best. To be the best that's every played the game," Jeanty said. "For me, that's always what I wanted out of playing sports. To be the best wherever I'm at. I feel there's no reason to play the game if you don't want to be the best, if you don't want to compete.

Ad

"But I think that there's a lot of things that come with it. Being in the community and all that. Making others better around you. But I don't just play for them. I play to be the best."

Ashton Jeanty has once revealed that he would love to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. Draft experts also linked him to teams like the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be interesting to see where he eventually lands next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback