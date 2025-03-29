Louis Riddick claims Ashton Jeanty can beat NFL's iconic RB's record if he gets drafted by $6,400,000,000 NFC team

Louis Riddick threw his weight behind Ashton Jeanty succeeding and thriving in the NFL subject to the right team drafting him. The running back is considered one of the best prospects coming out of college and above the rest of his class in his position.

According to Louis Riddick, NFL legend Eric Dickerson's rookie record of 1,808 yards might be in danger if Ashton Jeanty can find his place with a team with an offensive line that can open up channels for him. The broadcaster namechecked the Chicago Bears as a potential franchise that might be suitable for him after the $6.4 billion valued organization revamped their offensive front in the offseason.

Louis Riddick wrote on X/Twitter,

"Ashton Jeanty gonna break Dickerson’s rookie rushing record…if he can get to a place like Chicago with that OL."

Ashton Jeanty thinking the same way as Louis Riddick as he chases NFL greatness

Two things need to happen from the player's side for Louis Riddick's projection to come true. First, Ashton Jeanty must be confident that he is chasing records and not just trying to make up the numbers. Second, he should be willing to play in Chicago.

In the first part, there is no doubt where he stands, coming off of a historic college season in which he rushed for more than 2,600 yards. He told FOX that he wants to be the best running back of all time,

"To be the best. To be the best that’s ever played the game... For me, that’s always what I wanted out of playing sports. To be the best wherever I’m at. I feel there’s no reason to play the game if you don’t want to be the best, if you don’t want to compete. But I think in that there's a lot of things that come with it. Being in the community, all that. Making others better around you... But I don’t just play for them. I play to be the best."

The NFL prospect has also said that he sees the Bears as a potential destination and has name-checked them as an organization that he could see himself playing for. He told NBC,

“Those Chicago Bears are sitting pretty nice at ten. I think that might be a nice destination as well.”

Now, all that is needed for Louis Riddick's prediction to come true is for Chicago to draft him and the retooled offensive line living up to its expectations.

