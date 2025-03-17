2025 NFL Free Agency Week 1 Grades: Bears get A+ for upgrading offensive line, Patriots get C for defensive focus, and more

The first week of the NFL's 2025 free agency period ended on Sunday with just one last significant move: Cooper Rush, the Dallas Cowboys' long-serving backup quarterback, joining the Baltimore Ravens.

Throughout the past seven days, new deals continued being made, and players switched teams. But who emerged as the biggest winners and losers after the period?

Here are each team's grades after Week 1 of 2025 free agency.

2025 NFL Free Agency Week 1 Grades

Arizona Cardinals: B+

With their offensive identity set, the Cardinals set about improving their defense. Their biggest victory is nabbing reigning Super Bowl champion Josh Sweat - their first bona fide elite pass rusher since Chandler Jones.

Atlanta Falcons: D

It is the end of an era, as Grady Jarrett departs after a decade that saw him reach the Super Bowl as a sophomore. Other major moves are adding linebackers Leonard Floyd and Divine Deablo and extending star tackle Jake Matthews, but not much else has happened.

Baltimore Ravens: B+

The Ravens have slightly upgraded their offense, keeping fullback Patrick Ricard and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and adding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And of course, there is the aforementioned Cooper Rush.

Buffalo Bills: A

"Everybody Eats" at the Bills once again, as they keep some critical pieces like Josh Allen for the long term and add a few more like Joey Bosa.

Carolina Panthers: D+

The biggest development for the Panthers is securing emergent cornerback Jaycee Horn's future within the franchise. But other than that, there is not much else significant happening.

Chicago Bears: A+

NFC North, please welcome your new overlords. Guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, center Drew Dalman, and tight end Durham Smythe are officially Bears. Caleb Williams, new head coach Ben Johnson, and their projected 12 personnel system cannot be any happier.

Cincinnati Bengals: B

Joe Burrow has successfully convinced the Bengals' front office to keep his primary offensive weapons for more than a year. Ja'Marr Chase is the NFL's new highest-paid non-QB; Tee Higgins is getting nine figures for the first time in his career; and Mike Gesicki has also cashed in decently for a tight end.

But there is still the question of where star sack machine Trey Hendrickson goes.

Cleveland Browns: C-

Dehaun Watson will not play in 2025, so the Browns' quarterback carousel continues with Kenny Pickett. On the plus side, they managed to convince Myles Garrett to stay with the biggest contract for a defensive player in the league.

Dallas Cowboys: C-

The Cowboys will undergo significant changes on offense and defense with Zack Martin retired and DeMarcus Lawrence now in Seattle, but they did score a significant victory when they extended punter Bryan Anger and returner KaVontae Turpin - the latter to the biggest contract for a special teamer in league history.

Denver Broncos: A-

Bo Nix finally has his second dominant aerial threat in Evan Engram - a highly athletic tight end who should satisfy Sean Payton's need for an offensive "joker". They also get a defensive upgrade by nabbig ex-49ers Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.

Detroit Lions: D

Nothing much in the way of shocking moves for the defending NFC North champions, who are still confident in their Super Bowl chances despite losing both their OC and DC.

Green Bay Packers: C-

Like their aforementioned rivals, the Packers are confident in their current roster, with the most significant move being extending kicker Brandon McManus to provide the stability that has been missing since Mason Crosby left in 2023.

Houston Texans: F

Are the Texans closing their contention window already? They ditched star tackle Laremy Tunsil, declined to extend Stefon Diggs, and are getting a rather underwhelming haul of Christian Kirk, Ed Ingram, and some picks.

Their free agency signings have also been mostly mediocre.

Indianapolis Colts: C

Quarterback Daniel Jones and Defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum headline the Colts' haul.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D+

For a team that has a good chance to regain the AFC South based on roster before the free agency period began, the Jaguars have made some rather underwhelming signings.

Kansas City Chiefs: C+

The reckoning for the league's fallen overlords begins. Guard Joe Thuney is gone, but wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown are still here.

On defense, safety Justin Reid has left; but middle linebacker Nick Bolton will remain.

Las Vegas Raiders: A-

The Raiders suddenly look like contenders again. They traded for Geno Smith, extended Maxx Crosby, and added some defensive help.

Los Angeles Chargers: A

Khalil Mack and Najee Harris are the headliners of the Chargers' signing spree, and they also fortify their offensive line by adding Mekhi Becton and extending Bradley Bozeman.

Los Angeles Rams: A-

Davante Adams is without a doubt the headliner for the Rams, replacing Cooper Kupp beside Puka Nacua.

Miami Dolphins: D

The Dolphins appear set to completely collapse in what could be Mike McDaniel's final season as head coach, thanks to an underwhelming haul.

Minnesota Vikings: A

The Vikings have only gotten better defensively in what will be JJ McCarthy's first season of play. Expect an all-out war in the NFC North.

New England Patriots: C

Mike Vrabel is loading up on defensive studs like Milton Williams and Harold Landry, but there is still one problem: the offense. Eliot Wolf whiffed on Brandon Aiyuk; now he has whiffed on the likes of Chris Godwin and Tee Higgins.

Hopefully, this does not get worse on Draft night.

New Orleans Saints: D

Having been trapped in a brutal cap situation, the Saints are limited in what they can do with their roster.Their biggest moves are extending backup edge rusher Chase Young and pass-catching tight end Juwan Johnson and luring safety Justin Reid out of Missouri for three years each.

New York Giants: C

The Giants have been very busy, adding Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland to upgrade their secondary and keeping veteran wideout Darius Slayton. But their most underrated move is extending punter Jamie Gillan - who will play a significant role for a team whose offensive line cannot be trusted to prevent plays from being blown.

New York Jets: B

The much-maligned "New York Packers" era is about to fully end soon, and there is cause to be optimistic about the Jets' chances. A young new quarterback in Justin Fields? Key defensive pieces in Jamien Sherwood and Tony Adams returning? Now it is up to the offensive line to perform excellently.

Philadelphia Eagles: A-

The rich get richer, as the Eagles extend Zack Baun and Saquon Barkley. The other signings are not as big, but being the defending Super Bowl champions comes with its perks.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

DK Metcalf gives the Steelers a bona fide aerian dominator for the first time since Antonio Brown. But the question remains: who will feed him?

San Francisco 49ers: D

"The more things change, the more they stay the same" applies to the 49ers. Their biggest moves have been trading away Deebo Samuel and releasing star fullback Kyle Juszczyk, only to bring him him back on a pay cut.

But the outlook elsewhere remains the same: this roster does not seem primed to dominate.

Seattle Seahawks: C

It is a new era for pro football in Washington, as Sam Darnold becomes the new QB. Washington native Cooper Kupp joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba to form a new deadly air trio, while DeMarcus Lawrence adds veteran presence to the defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

The Buccaneers look primed to win the NFC South for yet another year thanks to some quality signings and extensions. Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, and Anthony Nelson will remain, while Haason Reddick adds experience to the pass rush.

Tennessee Titans: F

The Titans' biggest priority is the Draft, where they will pick 1st overall. And that mindset has negatively affected their free-agency signings - mostly underreported.

Washington Commanders: A+

The Commanders are primed for another deep playoff run thanks to some big-time acquisitions and retentions. For instance, Deebo Samuel confounding defenders with his "Swiss Army knife" rushing receiver abilities? Laremy Tunsil shutting down elite pass rushers? They might be one of only a few teams standing in the Eagles' quest for a repeat.

