"I've been at the very bottom": Ohio State TE Bennett Christian shares insights on return following year-long suspension

Ohio State's tight end Bennett Christian hopes to recover lost ground on the Buckeyes roster, amid a packed tight ends room this upcoming season, slated to begin in August.

The 6-foot-6 prospect was suspended in 2023 after he failed a drug test. Although he was rendered ineligible for the entirety of the 2023 season, he could still partake in practice sessions with the Buckeyes. But in the upcoming season, he is determined to make a comeback as he draws on his past practice drills.

"Last year was awesome,” Christian said in March according to Eleven Warriors. “Coming back, finally getting to actually play, it was really fun. Being back now, I feel like'I'm stepping into that leadership role a little bit, which is nice to do.

"I feel like guys can relate to what I've been through, and if someone feels down or something, I've been at the very bottom. So, I think guys kind of draw to that, and I'm really stepping into that and trying to be a good example for the younger guys."

But the competition has become stiffer ever since, with three more tight ends on the offense. Ryan Day brought in Max Klare from Purdue, Will Kacmarek, dubbed as the "best blocking tight end in the country," is back, and sophomore Jelani Thurman is looking to notch up his performance.

Bennett Christian seems eager to embrace the competition and looks forward to a lot of learning.

“I think it's just a testament to how strong this brotherhood is,” Christian said. “When (tight ends coach Keenan Bailey) told us that we were bringing in Max, I thought it was a great opportunity for me that I can learn some stuff from him. He's a great player, and I already have and he's learned stuff from me and Will.

"Need to get better at blocking:" Bennett Christian mulls over his laundry list

The Buckeyes will begin their 2025 season against Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30. With just a month away from prepping drills, Bennett Christian knows his shortcomings and is working on them, hoping for a robust year ahead.

"I want to become a more polished route runner. I need to get better at blocking. I need to get better at pass protection. So, I'm just working on everything. Hopefully, I can get it all meshed together and have a really good year," Christian said in an interview with Eleven Warriors.

Christian redshirted his freshman year following two games against Toledo and Michigan State. Last season, he emerged as the No. 3 most-used tight end on the Buckeyes' roster, following Gee Scott Jr. and Will Kacemarek, as he registered 235 total snaps.

He further recorded his first career touchdown: a 55-yard touchdown snag against Western Michigan. As a recruit in 2022, he gained a seat on the Buckeyes roster for his blocking prowess.

