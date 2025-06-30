  • home icon
  "I've got bad news for you": Paul Finebaum makes major prediction for Brian Kelly vs Dabo Swinney's 2025 season opener

"I've got bad news for you": Paul Finebaum makes major prediction for Brian Kelly vs Dabo Swinney's 2025 season opener

By Tyriece Simon
Published Jun 30, 2025 18:36 GMT
Brian Kelly (L) Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State &amp; Dabo Swinney (R) Syndication: The Greenville News (Image Credits: Imagn)
Brian Kelly (L) Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State & Dabo Swinney (R) Syndication: The Greenville News (Image Credits: Imagn)

Paul Finebaum shared his prediction on whether Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will have a better 2025 season than LSU coach Brian Kelly on the latest episode of "The Paul Finebaum Show."

The analyst praised the Clemson Tigers and believes they have a chance to win the national championship.

"I've got bad news for you, I think Clemson's got a chance to win it all this year," Finebaum said. "On paper, they look like a better team than LSU."

Last season, Swinney led Clemson to a 10-4 record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. One of the keys to his success was Cade Klubnik, who finished with 308 passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns.

One of his best performances was in the team's 66-20 victory against the App State Mountaineers on Sep. 7. Klubnik completed 24 of 26 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

On Dec. 21, Swinney's team suffered a 38-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Klubnik ended the game with 26 of 43 completed passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

The starting quarterback decided to return for his senior year. He praised his coach for believing in him, which led to his commitment to remain with the Tigers.

Another player who played a key role in Clemson's success last year was wide receiver Antonio Williams. He led the team in receiving yards with 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams has also returned for the 2025 season to help Swinney compete for a national championship.

Dabo Swinney to seek revenge against Brian Kelly for 2020 national championship loss

The Clemson Tigers will face the LSU Tigers in the season opener on Aug. 30. Both teams haven't played each other since Brian Kelly led LSU to a 42-25 win against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 13. 2020.

Swinney will try to avenge his defeat with star players Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams active for the matchup. On the other hand, Kelly will have starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has returned for his senior year.

Last season, Nussmeier completed 337 passes for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He hopes to have a strong year before declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.

Both teams will be motivated to win the season opener and prove that they are contenders for the national championship.

