"I've been on those jugs like a baby on milk": Brent Venables' Oklahoma LB makes eye-catching remarks about his latest transition

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a roller-coaster offseason so far. After a 6-7 campaign last season, head coach Brent Venables did not have the best recruiting session. They even suffered in the transfer portal, especially in the TE position. The Sooners failed to reel in anyone from the portal with SEC experience to bolster their TE depth chart.

In order to prepare for the upcoming season, Brent Venables and his team decided to move LB Jaren Kanak to the TE position. Coming out of Hays High School, Kanak spent the last three seasons as a linebacker for Brent Venables' team, recording a total of 102 tackles. He played on the offense during high school as a quarterback and wide receiver.

On Monday, during an interview with the media at spring practices, Jaren Kanak opened up about going back to the offense after spending the past three seasons in a defensive role. He made some eye-catching remarks about these changes but exuded confidence in his capabilities to help Brent Venables' offense this upcoming season.

"I mean, I've been on those jugs like a baby on milk," Kanak said. "So, it kind of, it's one of those things where I got a lot of work to do, I got a lot of catching up to make. You know what I mean?"

"These guys have been catching balls and catching college passes three years more than I have now. I caught in high school..But it's been a while I caught the ball. So like I said, one a more serious note, I have been on there on that judgement scene as much as I possibly can...and geting with all the quarterbacks and throwing as much as we can, and just getting a feel for that."

Last season, Jaren Kanak recorded a total of 17 tackles and one fumble recovery. He played primarily as a backup and on special teams.

Jaren Kanak is looking to embrace his new offensive role with the Oklahoma Sooners

Playing on the offensive side of the ball is not new for Jaren Kanak. However, this will be his first time being a part of the Tight End department. While speaking with the media, Kanak talked about his excitement to embrace his new role next season.

"I caught in high school and caught touchdowns in high school, but it's been a while since I've caught the ball," Jaren Kanak said. "It's one of those things that, I got to make strides, and I got to be in there doing more. So I love that too."

"I love being here as much I can and feeling as if I'm getting ahead of my competition or even more so feeling as if I'm behind and I have to catch up."

Jaren Kanak was honored as the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. It will be interesting to see how he will perform as a tight end for the Oklahoma Sooners this upcoming season.

