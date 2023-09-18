"I was waiting to put the watch on" - Shedeur Sanders reveals he was waiting to get "pop’s revenge" against Jay Norvell's Colorado State

Shedeur Sanders completed 38 of 47 pass attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns as the Colorado Buffaloes beat their in-state rival Colorado State. The Colorado quarterback has been in the form of his life; however, against the Colorado State Rams, he had extra motivation.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell had taken a dig at Deion Sanders in the runup to the game. The remark wasn't taken lightly in Boulder and added fuel to the rage of the Buffaloes. Norvell, who apparently has issues with Sanders' choice of outfits, took a subtle dig at the Colorado head coach.

He said on his Wednesday night radio show,

“I sat down with ESPN today. I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.”

Norvell is referring to Sanders' trademark hat and glasses in the above remark. Following the Buffaloes' win against the Rams on Saturday, Shedeur explained about how Norvell's comments inspired him and his teammates:

“We talked as a team and like, 'we're not going out like that.' Especially like, you know when somebody disrespects pops. So you know, I was just waiting the whole time to put the watch on.”

Shedeur Sanders' impressive form and Colorado's revival

Shedeur can be rightly described as one of the faces of the new Colorado Buffaloes. To a good extent, he mirrors the transformation that has taken place in Boulder over the past 10 months. It is no wonder, therefore, that his incredible form coincides with the Buffs' on-field revival.

A comprehensive roster reshuffle saw the overwhelming majority of the Buffaloes squad from last season dropped. A new crop of players arrived from the transfer portal, two of the most prominent being Shedeur and Travis Hunter.

Deion's new Colorado was built on the experience and talent of transfer portal arrivals like Shedeur. With 906 passing yards for six touchdowns in three games, Shedeur has tied the team's form to his form.

Given his ability, Shedeur is now tasked with remaining consistent as the Buffaloes begin to face Pac-12 opponents next weekend. Colorado's first Pac-12 opponent will be the Oregon Ducks.