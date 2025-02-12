"I want to be the best possible grandfather": When Urban Meyer revealed his biggest dream after leading Ohio State to glory

Urban Meyer will achieve a career milestone when he is inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame. On Jan 15, he was announced for the upcoming class alongside Nick Saban and Larry Korver. His upcoming accomplishment has led to fans reflecting on his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Meyer was the head coach of Ohio State from the 2012 to 2018 season. He had a successful career with the team, including a national championship victory in the 2014 season.

On Mar. 5, 2018, he spoke with Lewis Howes about the importance of having goals.

"I don't know if I met a person that didn't have great dreams, you know? What do you do then? Do you just looking for the next sandwich or looking for the next meal? I think god created us to have these great dreams, so I would say I don't know if I've ever met a player or person or human that's not had great dreams," Meyer said (16:10 onwards).

"Now, some are more serious about achieving them, which is what makes us all so different."

Howes asked the former coach what his dream was, and Meyer responded that it was being the best grandfather. At the time, his grandson Troy Dennis was one year old, and his other grandson Gray Dennis would be born on Dec. 21, 2018, according to ABC6.

"My dreams have changed over the years, you know?" Meyer said (16:38 onwards). "There was a long time to go win a national championship, and we did, and my dream right now is to be...I'm a grandfather. I want to be the best possible grandfather there is and really support my family."

Urban Meyer shares the professional goal he wanted to achieve in his final year at Ohio State

The former coach added that his professional goal was to see the players he coached that year get jobs after college. He felt it necessary to give players hope and aspirations to achieve their goals after college football.

"My professional dream now is I want to see this room of 120 people have a 100 percent effective rate of having a job offer waiting for when they're are done," Meyer continued. "When they finish Ohio State University. We're close to that right now that they're so well prepared for life after football."

Several players from the 2018 Ohio State roster had careers in the NFL, including running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

On Dec. 9, Meyer will be officially inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame to celebrate his legendary career.

