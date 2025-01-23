Mark Ingram II responded funny to being snubbed for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class, which was announced on Jan. 14. The National Football Foundation chose 22 college football legends to be inducted at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 9. Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer will be among the inductees.

On Thursday's episode of "The Triple Option," the former running back criticized the committee in jest for not selecting him alongside Meyer.

"I don't see no Heisman Trophy National Championship running backs in that class, so who's loss is it really," Ingram II said (46:46 onwards).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Rob Stone replied that they could discuss his inclusion next year, but the former running back joked that he no longer wanted the induction.

"I don't even want it. I don't even want it. It's ain't certified," Ingram II said (46:59 onwards).

Mark Ingram II college football career with Alabama Crimson Tide

Ingram II played three seasons in College Football with the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2008-2010. His best season was 2009, when he finished with 271 carries for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns, which led to him winning the Heisman Trophy.

Alabama went undefeated and won the national championship by beating the Texas Longhorns 37-21 on Jan. 7, 2010. The former running back played a key role in their victory with 22 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his career in Alabama with 572 carries for 3,261 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Although he won't be inducted this year, Ingram II's career and accomplishments could make the committee honor him next year. His comments on the podcast may also rally fans to push for his inclusion.

Urban Meyer shares how he found out about 2025 College Football Hall of Fame induction

Stone brought the attention back to Meyer and asked the former coach how he found out the committee selected him. Meyer shared that National Football Foundation President Steven Hatchell called to inform him he would be inducted this year.

"The call came, and it was kind of cool. Called the kiddos, and it's a rare era, man, when you start seeing it and then what it does immediately, Mark, you jump into reflection mode," Meyer said (47:53 onwards).

Meyer said he thought about all the players and moments during his coaching career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although he appreciates getting the call, Meyer wishes he had received the announcement on Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff."

"There is a big part of me I wish Big Noon would have been able to do it because I see like the Jimmy Johnson and some of those guys, even Nick Saban, got it with ESPN that's...I did think about that. I just got a phone call," Meyer said (52:43 onwards).

Stone and Ingram II will attend the event to see their co-host inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place