"I wouldn't want to play for any other head coach": 5-star Alabama commit Ryan Williams heaps praises on new $100M Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer

Ryan Williams, a five-star wide receiver committed to Alabama, praised new head coach Kalen DeBoer, who agreed to a deal worth around $100 million.

Williams is the eighth-ranked recruit in the class of 2024 and was regarded as one of the top wide receivers available. Williams had de-committed from Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement as he looked to go elsewhere.

However, after speaking to Kalen DeBoer, Williams decided to re-commit to Alabama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

“Just talking to him, he’s [Kalen DeBoer] the most down to earth, humble coach I’ve ever talked to,” Williams said (via Chris McCulley). "I would not want to play for any other head coach other than Coach Saban.”

Williams is expected to officially sign with Alabama next week and report to camp this summer for his freshman season.

The five-star wide receiver out of Alabama was also named the state's Mr. Football for the second year in a row.

“It definitely means a lot,” Williams said of his second Mr. Football award (h/t 247 Sports). “It’s an honor and a privilege. I’m just very thankful the Alabama Sports Writers decided to choose me for this prestigious award, and I’m very thankful for my family and teammates for continuing to push me.”

Keeping Williams to stay with his commitment to Alabama is massive for DeBoer and the Crimson Tide's offense.

Jalen Milroe praises Ryan Williams

In his freshman season at Alabama, Ryan Williams will catch passes from Jalen Milroe, who is returning to school.

Milroe was seen with Williams on the wide receiver's official visit, and speaking to Tuscaloosa News after the five-star recruit stayed with Alabama, the quarterback said he's excited to get to work.

"The biggest thing, as a quarterback, you love your receivers. So, to have an additional guy in the room is always good to me no matter who the player is. I'm going to take him under my wing, with having a younger guy in the room because I remember when I checked into college when I was a freshman, my first year, and I know the expectations of wearing the A"

"I think it's going to be fun to have him here, and we are excited to have him."

How much of a role Williams will have in his freshman season is to be seen.