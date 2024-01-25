5-star WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama over Texas, Auburn in major win for Tide’s new $100M coach Kalen DeBoer

In the optimistic start to the new era, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has secured the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Ryan Williams. After visiting Texas A&M and then Alabama, Williams decided to recommit to the University of Alabama. This is a massive addition to the team and a huge win for Coach DeBoer.

Since joining on Jan. 12, DeBoer wasted no time in recruiting Williams once his staff was assembled. Considering the challenging start for DeBoer, losing 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin to Ohio State, this is even more significant.

Williams announced his recommitment on Wednesday through a video on Instagram and X, showcasing his visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend.

Initially decommitting on Jan. 10, just hours after Nick Saban's retirement, the wide receiver recommitted to the Crimson Tide. Ryan is one of the best athletes in his class, ranking as the No. 4 prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the Class of 2024.

According to 247Sports, Ryan Williams expressed his strong impression of coach DeBoer, stating,

"What you see is exactly what you get with [DeBoer]," said Ryan. "I definitely had a strong impression of him. He was just telling me how I could fit into the offense and how easy it would be just carrying over what I do now to the next level."

Throughout his high school football career, Williams achieved remarkable stats: 187 catches, 3,254 receiving yards, 47 receiving touchdowns, 94 rushing attempts, 1,078 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

Alabama Crimson Tide's transfer portal situation

Tide's transfer portal has been busy, with 27 players exiting since last December. Out of those, 10 players decided to leave after Saban's retirement. Despite this, the Tide managed to retain most of its key players, such as quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive linemen Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell and defensive back Malachi Moore.

$100 million worth DeBoer has also made some notable additions to the team, including offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, receiver Germie Bernard and quarterback Austin Mack from Washington.

On the flip side, Alabama did experience some losses, with freshman safety Caleb Downs joining Ohio State, freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor going to Iowa, corner Dezz Ricks heading to Texas A&M and the departures of Isaiah Bond and tight end Amari Niblack.

