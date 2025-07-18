"I want total sudden death mode": Josh Pate suggests new college football playoff format following Eliah Drinkwitz's bizarre proposal

Many supposed formats for the College Football Playoff have been floated around in recent weeks as college football prepares for a 16-team playoff in 2026. The 5+11 model, favored by the Big 12 and ACC, proposes that five automatic bids go to the conference champions, with the remaining 11 spots being determined by a selection committee.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz isn’t too keen on the idea. In a tweet on Friday, he said that using the judgement of a selection committee “will ruin college football”. Instead, he suggested that the potential CFP structure should follow pro sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, where teams earn their way based on results.

College football analyst Josh Pate responded, saying that he agreed with the idea. However, he questioned Drinkwitz's earlier proposal of a 30-team playoff that he made during the SEC Media Days on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Drinkwitz clarified that he did not actually mean a 30-team playoff, rather his real idea is that teams at-large should qualify through “play-in” games. The conference teams should “settle it on the field” for playoff spots.

Eliah Drinkwitz @CoachDrinkwitz LINK What size makes sense? Everyone is caught up on 30- that’s my fault in explanation. My point is instead of having a committee select the “at-large” teams- have Play-in games by conference. Settle it on the field who qualify for the actual playoff.

In response, Pate laid out a 14-team playoff structure with a clear play-in structure. He wrote:

“Personally I want 14 so that in a 4/4/2/2/1 format a play-in game REALLY IS a play-in game. Aside from SEC1 vs SEC2 in conference title there is no guaranteed CFP spot for any team that first Saturday in Dec. SEC6 could go into SEC3’s stadium and earn their way in while knocking SEC3 out.

"The at-large spots just build a safety net under SEC and B10 teams during play-in weekend. I want total sudden death mode.”

Josh Pate @JoshPateCFB LINK Personally I want 14 so that in a 4/4/2/2/1 format a play-in game REALLY IS a play-in game. Aside from SEC1 vs SEC2 in conference title there is no guaranteed CFP spot for any team that first Saturday in Dec. SEC6 could go into SEC3’s stadium and earn their way in while knocking SEC3 out. The at-large spots just build a safety net under SEC and B10 teams during play-in weekend. I want total sudden death mode.

Big 12 commissioner supports 5+11 college football playoff plan

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said that the 5+11 model is the best long-term option for the college football playoff. At the Big 12 Media Days on July 8, he said:

"Five-11 is fair. We want to earn it on the field. It might not be the best solution today for the Big 12 ... but long-term, knowing the progress we're making, the investments we're making, it's the right format for us. And I'm doubling down today on 5+11."

Last season, only one Big 12 team, Arizona State, made the playoff. But Yormark is certain that the conference will produce more playoff teams in the coming years. He also said that he expects ACC commissioner Jim Phillips to support the same plan.

