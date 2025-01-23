“I only wanted an apology”: Warren Sapp sets the record straight on the $20 million lawsuit against Florida police

NFL legend Warren Sapp reportedly filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Okeechobee Sheriff's Department in Okeechobee, Florida, over his wrongful arrest in February last year. The Colorado senior quality control analyst also opened up on his fight for justice in Wednesday's "Thee Pregame Show" podcast.

"I know my rights," Sapp said before recalling his arrest. "It's that shut your mouth boy. I got a badge and a gun. Huh? First and foremost, you're supposed to protect and serve me, we the people."

Sapp then said that he wanted an apology from the police department regarding the officers' treatment of him. He also opened up about dealing with personal issues following the incident.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That was the only thing I wanted. I only wanted an apology. I've been waking up every night at 3 (AM) and my mom's lying there looking at me like I'm crazy. It just keeps reoccurring. Whatever I win I'm going to give a good portion to victims advocates or people who have been put in this position." Sapp added.

Expand Tweet

While the details about Sapp's arrest remain unclear, a video of him being taken into custody has been doing the rounds on social media.

Sapp played college football as a linebacker at Miami. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons with the Buccaneers and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2003.

In 2004, Sapp signed with the then-Oakland Raiders. He spent four seasons with the Raiders before announcing his retirement.

During his career in the big league, Sapp earned seven Pro Bowl honors and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the 1999 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Warren Sapp joined Deion Sanders' caching staff ahead of 2024 season

NCAA Football: Colorado's senior quality control coach Warren Sapp - (Image Source: Imagn)

Warren Sapp joined Colorado's coaching staff as the senior quality control coach ahead of the 2024 season. He worked closely with CU coach Deion Sanders to help the Buffs finish with a 9-4 record.

Colorado was ranked the No. 20 team in the country and even produced the Heisman winner, Travis Hunter.

Sapp and Sanders will aim to continue their good work and improve Colorado even further next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place