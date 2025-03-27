"I wanted to be challenged by my peers": Emeka Egbuka reveals why he chose to be a Buckeye after terrific performance

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka spilled the beans on why he decided to join the Buckeyes for his collegiate journey. Coming out of Steilacoom High School, the former five-star prospect committed to Ryan Day's team and enrolled early in 2021. Now, after four seasons, Egbuka declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

During Ohio State's Pro Day, Egbuka spoke with NFL Network's Stacey Dales. When questioned about his reason for joining Ohio State, the wide receiver said he wanted to thrive in the competitive nature of the program and unleash his full potential on the field.

"I want you to tell us, why you decided on this school... and who is in that receiver room when you became a Buckeye," Dales asked.

"Yeah, pretty much one of the main reasons I chose to become a Buckeye was just because of, you know, I wanted to be challenged by my peers, the other people in the wide receiver room," Egbuka said. "Because I knew it would help me grow as much as I could.

"So, you know, got to this point, I feel like I grew a lot, learned a lot from those guys. People like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Marvin Harrison, Jackson Smith....the list goes on," he added.

During his stint with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Emeka Egbuka tallied a total of 2,868 yards and 24 receiving TDs. Last season, he helped Ryan Day's team to a national championship while recording 1,011 yards and 10 receiving TDs. Egbuka was subsequently honored as a Third-Team All-Big Ten for his contributions on the field.

NFL draft analyst predicts Emeka Egbuka's potential NFL destination

On Tuesday, NFL draft analyst Mike Tannenbaum released his latest mock draft. He projected Egbuka to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 30 overall pick next month.

Tannenbaum explained this projection by talking about how Egbuka has more potential than the rest of the Bills' WR room. He also praised the wide receiver's talent, adding that he would be a great help to quarterback Josh Allen on the field.

"In my eyes, Emeka Egbuka has more ability than any of the Bills' current receivers – including recently extended Kahlil Shakir, 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman and new addition Joshua Palmer. He's a precise route runner and has outstanding hands. He actually reminds me of a young Amari Cooper and would immediately make an impact," Tannebaum said via ESPN.com.

Apart from the Bills, Egbuka has also been linked with the Green Bay Packers. They have the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of this year's draft.

Which team do you think should look to draft Emeka Egbuka? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

