“I wanted to show the scouts": Deion Sanders' prime weapon LaJohntay Wester reveals why he joined Colorado

LaJohntay Wester, who turns 23 next month, started his college career at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Colorado, where he’s been mentored by Bucs legend and Buffs assistant coach Warren Sapp.

Ad

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Wester delivered a perfect response when asked why he chose to join Colorado’s stacked wide receiver room despite being the star at FAU.

“I wanted to show the scouts in this league I can be a role guy and still be productive,” Wester said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

JoeBucsFan.com draft expert Sean Sullivan followed up with a question about Wester’s fearless approach to the game. Wester credited his toughness to his upbringing:

“I grew up in the hood,” where he constantly played against bigger opponents.

Wester also reflected on his time at FAU, where he often stepped up in Travis Hunter’s absence:

“I was the guy who did a lot of dirty work when Travis was out or if Travis wasn’t able to play,” Wester said. “So, it was a good feeling to just come in… I knew what I signed up for,” despite competing with top talents like Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Hunter himself.

Ad

Though underrated, the Buffs receiver is expected to turn heads at the NFL Combine.

Teams that could be interested in LaJohntay Wester

Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester - Source: Imagn

LaJohntay Wester is projected as a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, largely due to his smaller frame (5'11", 167 pounds) and the depth of this year's wide receiver class. Despite that, his production in 2024 of 74 receptions, 931 yards, 10 touchdowns and a 12.6-yard average highlights his playmaking ability.

Ad

Teams that could be interested include the Pittsburgh Steelers, who may need reinforcements at receiver, and the New England Patriots, where his quickness and precise route-running could be an asset.

Other potential suitors include the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, both of whom could look to add depth at the position. The 2025 NFL draft kicks off on April 24.

Also Read: Colorado's Wester brothers, Jaylen and LaJohntay Wester wipe away tears after playing their final college game under Coach Prime

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place