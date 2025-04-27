“I watched them constantly drag your name through the dirt”: Jalen Milroe’s ex-Alabama teammate pens an emotional reaction to QB’s draft

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe’s NFL dream came true on Day 2 of the 2025 Draft when he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 92nd overall pick in Round 3.

Milroe now gets a chance to grow behind Sam Darnold in Seattle. But even bigger than the pick itself was the outpouring of support he received from close friends, his former Alabama teammate, Terrion Arnold.

Arnold, who was himself drafted by the Detroit Lions earlier, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for Milroe. His post captured the years of hard work and setbacks the two shared.

“Wow!!! To my brother: you finally did it,” Arnold wrote. “All the early morning sacrifices, all the late night talks about the plans we were making to attain our dreams finally paid off.”

Arnold didn’t shy away from mentioning the tough road Milroe faces.

“Everything you had to endure just to get to this point was worth it, bro. I watched them constantly drag your name through the dirt as if we weren’t just young kids trying to change our family’s situation and better ourselves,” Arnold said.

Milroe's journey wasn’t always smooth. There were criticisms, talks about switching positions and doubts about his ability as a quarterback.

“Not once in the time I’ve known you did you frown or hate on anyone; you just simply waited your turn and cheered and supported everyone else,” Arnold wrote.

The bond between the two players was evident throughout the message.

“You’ve beat the odds whenever they haven’t been in your favor,” Arnold added.

As Jalen Milroe heads to Seattle, he does so with the support of teammates who know what he has overcome. With a coach like Mike Macdonald, who once coached Lamar Jackson during MVP seasons, Milroe has the chance to grow.

Fans get emotional over Terrion Arnold’s post for Jalen Milroe

Terrion Arnold’s emotional tribute to Jalen Milroe after the draft struck a deep chord with fans. As Arnold praised Milroe’s journey, the comment section quickly flooded with love and support.

“This is super special!!,” one fan wrote with some heart emojis.

“Now what if I start crying? 🥹,” another said.

Many celebrated both their achievements and friendship.

“I’m so proud of these friendships! @milticketfour you are going to do great!” a fan wrote.

Seattle fans also chimed in with excitement.

“Seattle’s blessed to have a QB so dedicated! Go Hawks!,” another commented.

Faith and pride were central to the reactions.

“What God has for you, is for you!! No man can take that away!!” So proud of the two of you and the special bond that you share!, “#RollTide #BamaLegends,” one said.

“Two of my favs! Go be great JM. You deserve all good things! Your friendship always makes me smile. RTR,” one fan wrote.

Fan Reactions( Image Credits: @terrionarnold / Instagram)

With both friends drafted, they will look forward to a great future.

