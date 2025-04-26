Jalen Milroe exudes confidence with 5-word message after going undrafted on Day 1

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was in attendance for Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. The playmaker turned heads with his outfit selection but wasn't selected in the first round of the annual event.

Hours later, he shared an Instagram post featuring a series of photos showing different angles of his outfit, along with the people who accompanied him to the event. He added a five-word, optimistic caption to express his gratitude for the opportunity.

"All the hard times led to this moment. 🙏🏿" he captioned the post.

Jalen Milroe, a junior out of one of the most iconic college programs in history, finished his final season with 205 completions on 319 pass attempts for 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has the LA Rams selecting him with the No. 46 pick, which they acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons that resulted in James Pearce Jr. going to Georgia.

"The Rams had a private meeting with Milroe in the predraft process -- they were the final team he met with," Miller wrote. "Milroe can see the field as a rookie in some running and goal-line packages while developing his passing mechanics under coach Sean McVay."

Josh Jacob sends supportive message to Jalen Milroe after first-round slide

Several offered support to Jalen Milroe, including Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. During Friday's edition of "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams, the veteran back sent a positive message, expressing confidence that Milroe will make it in the NFL.

"I think that he's one of them guys that if he gets opportunity and he gets the right coaching around him and he gets in the right system, then he can play really good," Jacobs said.

"Obviously, you know, his talent, his ability, it's not a lot of guys, even in a league, that can do what he does. I can only name probably about two or three guys. I know he's gonna be all right wherever he goes."

There are still two more days and six rounds to go. Milroe has a lot of potential and won’t be short on suitors for his services.

