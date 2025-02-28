TE Tyler Warren had an impressive senior campaign with the Penn State Nittany Lions last year. He helped them to the semifinals of the 12-team college football playoffs while securing a 13-3 campaign. Warren tallied a total of 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He won the John Mackey Award and earned the First-Team All-American and Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors.

Ad

Throughout his collegiate career, Tyler Warren won the No.44 on his jersey. During media availability on Thursday at the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he revealed the story behind his jersey number.

According to Warren, his dad wanted him to become a player like former Super Bowl XVII champ John Riggins. The former fullback wore the No.44 jersey throughout his professional career. So, Warren paid respect to Riggins' legacy by wearing the No.44.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wore No.44 because when I was younger, my dad put on John Riggins film and said, 'This is how I want you to run the ball.'"

The Penn State TE also talked about how he was influenced by former 4x Pro Bowler Jeremy Shockey's game after watching his films.

But yeah, I think another guy I saw this summer was Jeremy Shockey- and the way he kind of played, and his mentality running the ball is something I kind of liked."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coming out of Atlee High School, Tyler Warren joined the Nittany Lions in 2020. He redshirted his freshman campaign by appearing in just two games. Throughout his five-year stint with Penn State, the TE finished while recording a total of 1,893 yards and 19 TDs receiving.

NFL analyst compares Tyler Warren to Colts Super Bowl champion Dallas Clark

Former NFL TE Dallas Clark led the Indianapolis Colts to victory during Super Bowl XLI. And now, NFL analyst Trevor Sikemma has talked about the similarities between Tyler Warren and the former SB champ.

Ad

On the Rich Eisen Show last Friday, Sikemma spoke about Warren's future in the NFL and made a comparison between the Penn State TE and Dallas Clark.

"I love the Dallas Clark comparison," Sikkema said. "Both of these dudes played the position tough as nails. Very similar build to them. I think that Tyler Warren's even got a little more versatility to him. The way that Penn State leaned into him as their everything in the passing game is unbelievable."

Ad

"I think it's the blocking ability for him, the yards after catch, the catching strength over the middle, which I think is becoming a little bit of a dying art," Sikkema continued. "Tyler Warren is able to do that consistently. So he gives you exactly what you would want from a tight end, and then he gives you a little bit more as well." (TS- 5:10 onwards)

Ad

Warren is another notable name who decided not to participate in the workouts and drills at the Scouting Combine. He is considered the top TE in this year's NFL draft by experts and is projected to be a first-round pick to a team that needs a competent tight end on the offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback