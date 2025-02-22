"It is fun because they're all different": Insider previews TE draft class headlined by Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland

Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland lead a strong tight-end class in the upcoming NFL draft. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller projects Warren, Loveland and Miami’s Elijah Arroyo as potential first-round picks.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Loveland and Arroyo are expected to impress at the upcoming scouting combine. Meanwhile, this week on the episode of "ESPN NFL Live," Miller said (3:31):

"It's great, Field had two guys in his first round. I actually have three. I think Tyler Warren from Penn State, Colston Loveland from Michigan — I'll throw Elijah Arroyo from Miami in that mix as well. He had a fantastic Senior Bowl week, and it's fun because they're all different."

This year’s draft boasts its deepest defensive line class, with analyst Miller ranking 30 defensive linemen among his top 120 prospects during the live show.

Warren posted 104 receptions for 1,233 yards, eight touchdowns and an 11.9-yard average last season. Meanwhile, Loveland added 56 catches for 582 yards, five TDs and a 10.4-yard average. Arroyo had a breakout season in 2024, catching 31 passes for 526 yards and six TDs.

Insider on the Jets potentially drafting Tyler Warren

The New York Jets could target a tight end in the upcoming NFL draft to address a position they have struggled to maximize. Analyst Joe Caporoso, speaking on the "Badlands" podcast on Friday, said the team has been "trying to skate by at tight end," despite its growing impact in today's game.

Tyler Conklin remains a solid option, but his receiving skills may not be dynamic enough, making him better suited as a No. 2 tight end, per Caporoso. That could push the Jets to draft Penn State’s Tyler Warren, who brings more explosiveness to the position.

“You want someone like Warren,” Caporoso said. “Who you could see having like 11 touchdowns in the season.”

Caporoso emphasized that Warren wins in tight coverage, especially in the red zone, where he elevates over defenders at the 12-yard line and scores—a dimension the Jets currently lack.

