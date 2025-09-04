"I went into that game with more information than I left": Connor Stalions breaks silence on Michigan sign-stealing after recent NCAA penalty

Connor Stalions of Michigan sign-stealing infamy has come out to clear the air on his presence at the Central Michigan sidelines sometime in 2023. The former Michigan defensive analyst was spotted on the Central Michigan sidelines during the Chippewas' 2023 season opener against Michigan State.In the wake of the recent report and sanctions by the NCAA, Stalions’ appearance on the sidelines at Central Michigan has birthed several speculations. He addressed the speculations during the latest episode of the podcast, “Bunch Formation.” He said:“There are so many conspiracies and, you know, rumors that started from that. One thing I’ll say, and I know there’s been reports recently that came out about, you know, why I was there. You know, Central asked me to be there to help.&quot;He added:“I’ve never denied me being at that game. So, we submitted that to the NCAA. They know exactly why I was at that game… But I went into that game with more information than I left.”According to a CBS News report, sources within Central Michigan confirm that Connor Stalions was indeed invited to help the Chippewas’ coaching staff. According to the report, a member of the CMU coaching staff contacted Stalions. This was likely done with the knowledge and approval of the Chippewas’ head coach at the time, Jim McElwain.A new NCAA investigation into Connor Stalions’ on the Central Michigan sidelineAn ongoing investigation by the NCAA is looking into the Central Michigan Chippewas because of Stalions’ presence on the sideline at the game. Former head coach McElwain is also a subject of the investigation. The now-retired coach has a tie with Michigan, having served as the Wolverines’ wide receivers coach in 2018.Apart from McElwain, who retired after the 2024 season, the quarterbacks coach from the time, Jake Kostner, has also resigned from his role. Mike Zordich, who was also the Chippewas’ defensive backs coach, is no longer with the program. Like McElwain, Zordich also has a previous coaching background at Michigan, serving as the Wolverines’ defensive backs coach from 2015 to 2020.Read More: Tony Pauline's NFL Mock Draft 1.0Connor Stalions came into national fame in Oct. 2023, when the NCAA announced it was investigating him and Michigan for sign stealing. He reportedly oversaw a scheme where at least 13 future opponents of the Wolverines were scouted over 52 games.