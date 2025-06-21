"I whopped them twice": Coach Prime's son Bucky claims big win over Travis Hunter & Co. as Sanders clan enjoys fun weekend

Deion Sanders Jr., known as Bucky, and Travis Hunter have built a close bond since Hunter flipped his commitment to Jackson State in 2021, becoming part of the Sanders inner circle.
Hunter calls Bucky a “big brother” and stays in touch. Bucky has been a vocal supporter of the former Colorado star, backing his Heisman campaign and defending him online after the award.
At Hunter’s wedding, Bucky’s song, written for his brothers, was played. The lyrics included a veiled reference to critics.
Over the weekend, Bucky posted a video on Instagram after a family tennis match on Friday.
“I just beat Travis in tennis twice,” Bucky said. “I whooped him twice… And I whooped them in tennis twice. Yeah. So, bro is really a*s, bro.”
Deion Sanders Jr. (Bucky) boosted Colorado’s visibility through his Well Off Media YouTube channel, documenting off-field moments for fans.
Bucky transformed the Colorado Buffaloes football program's national profile
Bucky Sanders has redefined the Colorado program’s visibility by turning Well Off Media into a key driver of the program’s national brand and recruiting strategy since Deion Sanders arrived in 2023.
As the founder of the media company, Sanders Jr. films behind-the-scenes content that highlights team culture, speeches, travel and daily life. His videos, shot with a professional camera rig and posted to platforms like YouTube and Instagram, offer fans direct access to the program and city.
The strategy has boosted Colorado’s social media following by more than 500% and helped make the Buffaloes one of college football’s most-watched teams.
Coach Prime has credited his son with “changing the game completely” and making an impact off the field. Despite the team’s win-loss record, Sanders Jr.’s media coverage has been central to the program’s financial growth and visibility under the “Prime Effect.”
