"I wonder if he makes it to day 3”: Fans drop opinions to Kyle McCord's latest private workout with NFC team

The New Orleans Saints held a private workout with Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord on Thursday, as reported by Mike Garafolo. Saints QB coach Scott Tolzien was present, indicating that the team is looking for a future playmaker to develop behind Derek Carr, who is expected to stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

Ad

McCord is widely projected to be picked in the mid-rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, fans on X shared their opinions on the QB's workout with the Saints.

“I wonder if he makes it to day 3, but if he does, I think he’s worth taking a shot on,” a fan said.

“They def need a young QB 👀? Will this make them contenders ?” a fan wrote.

The barrage of optimism continued.

“I think McCord is going to be good,” another fan wrote.

Ad

“I like it,” a fan commented.

The NFC team’s offensive line over the past few seasons has looked rough. After left tackle Terror Armstead left as a free agent in 2021, a clear hole opened at tackle. This problem got worse when right tackle Ryan Ramczyk suffered knee issues and missed all of last season.

“Gotta protect the kid, Saints O-line looking rough,” a fan wrote.

Ad

“with that O-line, he’ll be running for his life faster than he can throw, good luck, kid,” another fan tweeted.

Kyle McCord collegiate stats illustrate Saints’ interest in him

Kyle McCord spent his first two years at Ohio State as a backup to CJ Stroud. In 2021 and 2022, he played in 12 games, completing 41 of 58 passes for 606 yards, three scores and two interceptions.

Ad

In 2023, McCord became the starting QB for Ohio State, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 65.8% of his passes. However, he decided to transfer to Syracuse after Ryan Day couldn’t promise him the starting job for 2024.

Last season, McCord set the ACC single-season passing record with 4,779 yards, 34 TDs and 12 interceptions. Over his college career, he completed 66.2% of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 TDs and 20 interceptions, along with three rushing scores.

Ad

Also Read: "He's got a little arrogance to him" - Urban Meyer drops honest opinion on Kyle McCord's NFL future ahead of 2025 NFL draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback