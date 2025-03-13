"He's got a little arrogance to him" - Urban Meyer drops honest opinion on Kyle McCord's NFL future ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer shared his opinion on Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The senior playmaker hasn't had the same attention some of his colleagues have drawn, but Meyer believes he could have a solid NFL career.

During a conversation with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," Meyer responded to the host saying people should keep an eye on McCord. The former coach said the Orange star isn't a first-rounder right now but can become a solid player in the league.

"I know Kyle McCord well... I could see second [round], maybe third [round], yeah. But I can see a guy playing in the NFL for eight, nine years. Absolutely... When you said first round, I would have pumped the brakes a little bit. But certainly second [round] and what kind of person is. The fact he went, he got a little arrogance to him, went and showed what he can do on his own. I'd say second or third [round guy]," Meyer said. (7:02)

Kyle McCord spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He only played five games in 2021, seven in 2022 and 12 in his third and final season with OSU. He posted his best season with the Orange, completing 391 of 592 pass attempts (66%), tallying 4,779 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns. They finished fourth in the ACC with a 10-3 overall record (5-3 within the conference).

Syracuse played and won the Holiday Bowl against Washington State 52-35, with McCord posting 24 completions, 453 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle McCord was listed at 6'3" and 218 pounds at the 2025 NFL Combine. He was given a 6.13 prospect grade, which predicts he'll be a good backup with chances to become a starter eventually.

Which teams could draft Kyle McCord this year?

Several teams could use Kyle McCord and draft him in the second round of the NFL draft. The Las Vegas Raiders, who traded for Geno Smith on Friday, could get McCord as the quarterback of the future with the No. 37 overall pick.

The New Orleans Saints at #40 could also make a swing for McCord, as they are still stuck with Derek Carr. Other teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and even the New York Giants could acquire McCord's services in April.

