"I worry about him": Colin Cowherd raises alarm for Arch Manning by questioning Texas QB's approach ahead of Ohio State showdown

The hype surrounding Arch Manning is starting to gain more traction with each passing day. Last season, he showed off his talent as a dual-threat athlete, recording 939 yards and nine TD passes with four rushing touchdowns as Quinn Ewers' backup.
With him slated as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback, fans expect Steve Sarkisian's team to be a serious contender for the national championship. However, football pundit Colin Cowherd has raised the alarm about one unique trait of Arch Manning.
On Monday's episode of "The Joel Klatt Show," he expressed his concerns about the quarterback's tendency to run with the ball.
"I worry about him being too confident and not sliding," Cowherd said. "Because he's reallly athletic. A couple of times last year, I'm like bro, it's like Lamar Jackson's first year get down. Stop running into linebackers Justin Herbert. That's the only thing I worry about. He's going to be so amped up and so fired up that he's just not going to slide."
"He's going to do an Andrew Luck, and give somebody the shoulder. But I think Arch Manning will be ready for the moment. I think being a Manning is dinner's big. ... He'll be fine." (Timestamp- 7:00)
Cowherd believes that as long as Manning makes solid decisions with the ball, Sarkisian's offense will be formidable on the field. His first test will be against the 2024 national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Aug. 30.
Paul Finebaum shares bold take on Arch Manning's QB1 debut against Ryan Day's team
Both Ohio State and Texas will be playing their new starting quarterbacks in the season opener. Thus, fans are excited to see both Arch Manning and Julian Sayin in action on the field.
During an appearance on "SportsCenter," Paul Finebaum came forward with a bold prediction regarding this matchup and Manning's debut. He believes that the Longhorns will secure a sweeping victory over the Buckeyes to solidify themselves as a serious natty contender.
"It's going to be Arch madness after the game," Finebaum said. "Manning leads the Longhorns to a smashing victory. I've been accused of being a little bit too high on Arch. I don't think that you can be high enough on this young man. He is outstanding. I know the last name, we all do, but he is ready for this moment, and he's going to perform beautifully next Satuday. I can't wait."
The Longhorns last won the national championship in 2005. Can Arch finally bring an end to this dry spell?
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.