The Clemson Tigers tight end Ian Schieffelin found himself in a difficult situation when the police arrested him for DUI suspicion over the weekend. At the time of his arrest, there was limited information available about the problem. However, the Clemson City Police Department has released further details.According to Sports Illustrated's report, the arrest was made at 1:37 a.m. on August 17 on Tiger Boulevard. The police department's report detailed:“While on patrol I[officer Tyler Cantrell] observed a vehicle rapidly approaching my vehicle from the rear. I was traveling on Tiger Blvd. towards the Oconee bridge at approximately forty miles per hour. While this vehicle was rapidly gaining on me, I observed the vehicle swerve on the double yellow line.”Then Ian Schieffelin's Audi took a left and parked in a garage meant for students at a housing complex. The officer stopped the TE, who complied with his requests, but was later arrested for driving under the influence without taking the breathalyzer test. No one in the passenger seat accompanied him.Clemson HC Dabo Swinney addressed Ian Schieffelin's arrest on SundayAlthough the coach did not reveal the consequences of the arrest, he did come forward to issue an official statement.“We are aware of Ian Schieffelin’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Clemson Athletics has a clear policy by which we will abide, so Ian will miss some competition to start this season as a consequence. We’re obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt.”The incident took place just two weeks before the start of the 2025-26 college football season.Before playing for the Clemson Tigers' football team, he was a part of the school's basketball squad for four years. Ian played in 134 games, starting 34, and averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The tight end is now using his final year of eligibility to play for Swinney and was projected to be an integral part of this year's roster.