  Ian Schieffelin arrest: New updates emerge after Clemson Tigers TE gets arrested under DUI suspicion

Ian Schieffelin arrest: New updates emerge after Clemson Tigers TE gets arrested under DUI suspicion

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 18, 2025 23:09 GMT
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn

The Clemson Tigers tight end Ian Schieffelin found himself in a difficult situation when the police arrested him for DUI suspicion over the weekend. At the time of his arrest, there was limited information available about the problem. However, the Clemson City Police Department has released further details.

According to Sports Illustrated's report, the arrest was made at 1:37 a.m. on August 17 on Tiger Boulevard. The police department's report detailed:

“While on patrol I[officer Tyler Cantrell] observed a vehicle rapidly approaching my vehicle from the rear. I was traveling on Tiger Blvd. towards the Oconee bridge at approximately forty miles per hour. While this vehicle was rapidly gaining on me, I observed the vehicle swerve on the double yellow line.”
Then Ian Schieffelin's Audi took a left and parked in a garage meant for students at a housing complex. The officer stopped the TE, who complied with his requests, but was later arrested for driving under the influence without taking the breathalyzer test. No one in the passenger seat accompanied him.

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney addressed Ian Schieffelin's arrest on Sunday

Although the coach did not reveal the consequences of the arrest, he did come forward to issue an official statement.

“We are aware of Ian Schieffelin’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Clemson Athletics has a clear policy by which we will abide, so Ian will miss some competition to start this season as a consequence. We’re obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt.”
The incident took place just two weeks before the start of the 2025-26 college football season.

Before playing for the Clemson Tigers' football team, he was a part of the school's basketball squad for four years. Ian played in 134 games, starting 34, and averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The tight end is now using his final year of eligibility to play for Swinney and was projected to be an integral part of this year's roster.

Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
