  • ICYMI: Deion Sanders' infant grandson, Snow, brings smiles to "Papa" Prime's face during fierce battle with cancer

By Maliha
Modified Jul 30, 2025 05:45 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
From his standout career as an elite athlete in the late '80s through his retirement in 2005 and now as the coach at Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has always been a fighter. But his recent battle with bladder cancer was something even some of his closest family members didn’t know about.

During his recovery, Coach Prime was often seen spending time with his grandson, Snow, and his eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, at his property in Canton, Texas. At that time, fans were unaware of the serious health issue he was dealing with.

After Sanders publicly revealed his diagnosis on Monday, Deiondra posted heartwarming photos of her father and Snow, captioned:

"Love you PaPa! Thanks for always playing with me even though you were going thru a lot. I am glad you are healing. You have to grow old to teach me football, everything else and be hard on me like you were on my mommy, except I won't quit. lol
"Even though your diapers get fuller quicker than mine now I still will fall asleep with you any day. Love you Papa Prime."
Coach Prime's cancer was discovered on April 14, two weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. That's why he kept the diagnosis from his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. However, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., and his three daughters were aware and supported him through the ordeal.

While battling with the condition, Deion Sanders visited Shilo at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp last week.

Deion Sanders gets heartwarming message from Denver Broncos HC

Wearing his signature black cowboy hat and sunglasses, Deion Sanders made his return to the field on Tuesday after undergoing surgery to remove his bladder due to a cancer diagnosis.

The same day, Colorado’s third-year coach received a heartfelt message from Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, who congratulated him on winning his battle with cancer.

"I text him, I'm proud of him, excited for him, happy for him," Payton said.
"I consider him a close friend, all the way back to when I first entered this league. Our thoughts are with him because football is better with him, Colorado is better with him.
"It's impressive to watch him coach and teach. He was calling offensive plays at one point when I met him, and I kind of looked at him with a funny eye, but he enjoyed that. His son was like a sophomore at the time, but it was great news to hear yesterday."

Deion Sanders and his squad open the 2025 season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

Maliha

