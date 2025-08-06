  • home icon
  ICYMI: Ex-Colorado buddies Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. reunite by sharing adorable moment on field ahead of Browns vs Panthers

ICYMI: Ex-Colorado buddies Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. reunite by sharing adorable moment on field ahead of Browns vs Panthers

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:19 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Former Colorado Buffaloes teammates Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. are having a cozy reunion ahead of their preseason clash on Friday. The two can be seen greeting and exchanging pleasantries as they took the field in joint practices on Wednesday.

Sanders is expected to lead the Cleveland Browns’ offense as the starting quarterback when they face the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener on Friday. Horn Jr., on the other hand, will be on the other side, catching passes and trying to wreak havoc on the Browns’ defense.

Horn transferred to Colorado around the same time as Sanders, after the latter’s father, Deion Sanders, was named head coach. Horn would go on to build a close personal relationship with Coach Prime, who referred to him as “my favorite son.”

The Panthers' wideout had anticipated his reunion with his former quarterback. In response to a question about Sanders on Saturday, he said:

“It’s going to be exciting to see him again. I can’t wait to see how he’s doing out there, like get to see him in person and stuff, so it’s going to be good to see him again.”
Despite his move to the NFL, Horn has made sure he remains in touch with Coach Prime, stating that he texts him “every other week.” He said:

“I text him like every other week. I love Coach, just to check in with him. It might not be too long of a convo, but it’s just a little small check-up, you know, that could mean a lot to him and me.”
Coach Prime reacts to Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr.’s reunion

Reacting to the viral reunion of his former players, Coach Prime shared a picture of the two from their meeting on Instagram. He aptly captioned the photo:

“Thank God.”
The former NFL superstar has plenty of reasons to be thankful. After his second season in charge of the Buffs, leading them to a 9-4 finish, he sent eight players to the NFL. Four of these, including Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr., were drafted. Despite going undrafted, the other four were signed as free agents, including Shilo Sanders.

Most notably, two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick. Shedeur Sanders was also a projected first-round pick, but the draft had other plans, which saw him slip to the fifth round.

