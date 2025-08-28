ICYMI: Leanna Lenee gives Travis Hunter fans a first glimpse of her newborn son via adorable IG post

Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, welcomed their first child on Wednesday. Lenee gave fans a first glance of the newborn via an Instagram story on Thursday.
The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie announced the birth of their child in a touching video he uploaded on YouTube. It chronicled the couple’s journey from finding out they were pregnant, to the NFL draft and the baby’s delivery.
Hunter and Lenee got married in May, but their journey together goes way back. The two met in 2022 when Hunter was a high school senior and reached out to her on Instagram.
The couple started their YouTube channel in 2022, posting their first video in October of that year. It has since housed content about their relationship.
Hunter’s transition to the NFL has seen him achieve several milestones in his life, starting with his wedding in May. The ceremony was well-covered, with Hunter unveiling a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800 wedding gift for Lenee.
It was followed by his purchase of a 13-room, 7.5-acre mansion in Florida.
Travis Hunter set to play his rookie NFL season
Travis Hunter is set for his NFL rookie season after he was drafted at No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner spent the last two seasons at Boulder as part of Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.
Playing on both ends for the Buffs, he ended his junior season with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 25 solo and 11 assisted tackles. Additionally, he had four interceptions and 11 passes defended.
Hunter made his preseason debut versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9. He took part in 10 snaps on offense and eight on defense, recording two receptions for nine yards.
Hunter discussed how he felt about his first NFL action.
“I felt great," Hunter said after the game, via ESPN. "A little nervous, but it felt great. It definitely settled down when I got the first catch, really when the first play started.”
The former Colorado star has been cleared to make his regular season debut against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.