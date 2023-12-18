ICYMI: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban’s stylish look-book from CFB gamedays ft. $1000 worth Balmain Paris jumper

Nick Saban has spent over a decade as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. So it's not a far-fetched idea that his family has become a Crimson Tide fanbase favorite, especially Saban's wife Miss Terry.

However, apart from Miss Terry, the coach's daughter as well as daughter-in-law Samira Saban have been continuous supporters of his journey with Alabama and have shown up in CFB games over the few years.

In case you missed it, Samira was also present with the rest of Saban's family during Alabama's SEC Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs. While the Crimson Tide emerged as the SEC conference champions, Saban's daughter-in-law stole the show on the sidelines with her stylish fashion.

On the day of the SEC championship showdown, Samira Saban shared a post on Instagram where she sported a stylish black and white apparel pairing.

She wore sleek black pants along with a Balmain logo-print houndstooth jumper while posing with her husband Nicholas, Nick Saban's son. Her Balmain jumper caught the attention of many, as it cost a whopping $1,081. Talk about having expensive taste.

This is not the first time Samira Saban has made headlines with her stylish and expensive lifestyle. She recently also shared stories on Instagram where she showed off her collection of Mercedes Benz in her garage.

Nick Saban also shares the same passion for cars, evident from the Ferrari Portofino M Class and a couple of Mercedes he owns.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are one step closer to winning seventh national championship

After missing out on the playoffs next season, Alabama is in the national championship conversation once again. With a 12-1 overall campaign and the 2023 SEC title, the Crimson Tide face the Big Ten champions the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP semifinal game.

The Rose Bowl semifinal will be on Jan. 1 and will decide who advances to the finals. Both teams have put up spectacular performances this season. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Alabama and bring an end to the Wolverines' undefeated run or Jim Harbaugh and Co. prevail.

