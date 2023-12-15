Watch: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban follows FIL’s footsteps, shows off luxurious car collection ft. $150,000-worth AMG GLE 63s

It looks like the love for luxurious high-end vehicles is a shared emotion in Alabama coach Nick Saban's family. It is not a secret that Saban is a fan of luxury on wheels and has his own impressive garage of cars that will blow a hole in the pockets of an ordinary person. But it looks like he is not the only one who has a jaw-dropping collection of cars in his possession.

In a recent Instagram story, Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban also gave social media a glimpse of her own garage, which includes a few high-end Mercedes Benz cars. One of those cars is the $150,000 Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 63s, going on to prove that there is a special relationship between the Saban lineage and cars.

Apart from coaching the Crimson Tide, Saban is also working on building a business portfolio by building a car dealership empire. Being the co-owner of Dream Motor Group along with CEO Joe Agresti, they have gone on to make numerous investments in Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Alabama, while also making a $700 million investment in two more dealerships in South Florida.

So maybe Nick Saban gives his family a special discount on purchasing a Mercedes, which may go on to explain why Samira Saban's garage boasts a lineage of the luxury car brand.

Nick Saban and his precious Ferrari Portofino M Class

Apart from owning Mercedes-Benz dealerships, the Alabama coach also made an investment last year as a co-owner of the Prancing Horse of Nashville, the only Ferrari dealership in Nashville. After investing in this 43,400-square-foot showroom, Nick Saban also became the proud owner of the Ferrari Portofino M Class worth $277,000.

He recently flaunted this red beauty on wheels to future recruits and commits, including 2024 recruit Dre Kirkpatrick Jr who also shared the video on social media of the coach revving up the engine of the Ferrari much to the amazement of the young players present in his garage.

However, watching Saban cruise around in his Ferrari is a rare occasion, as he has this peculiar rule of driving it only on Wednesdays when it is not raining. For getting around town and attending VIP events, he relies on his collection of Mercedes, especially his S550.

