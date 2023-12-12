Does Nick Saban own Ferrari dealerships? Exploring Albama's HC Car Collection

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban is known for his success on the college football field with the Crimson Tide. But when he is not busy with his gridiron schedule, Saban moves to his second interest of cars and focuses on building his entrepreneurial empire of luxury car dealerships.

While he is in the car business, Nick Saban also has an impressive garage of high-end cars. But his love for fast sports cars is a step beyond. This leaves CFB fans wondering if the Alabama coach also owns a Ferrari dealership as a part of his passion for cars.

Does Nick Saban own Ferrari dealerships?

Yes, Saban does have a Ferrari dealership under his business empire. But to be more precise, he is a part-owner of that dealership, which means he is working with other investors as well.

Last year, Saban invested his money to become a part owner of the only Ferrari dealership in Nashville called the Prancing Horse of Nashville. It is situated on a 14.44-acre site near the Nashville International Airport along Interstate 40.

The 43,400-square-foot showroom has two levels with a sales office, lounge area, cafe and a service department with nine functional bays. Apart from being a Ferrari dealership, it also involves itself in service work, repairing Ferraris that are owned by the locals of Nashville. The dealership also boasts a customization room where customers can work on every singular detail of their car, from color schemes to the types of seats to be installed.

Nick Saban is also the co-owner of Dream Motor Group along with CEO Joe Agresti, which is the parent company of the Prancing Horse of Nashville. Apart from this, the company also owns a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Alabama and has also invested around $700 million in purchasing two more Mercedes dealerships in South Florida.

Nick Saban's car collection

It is obvious that being the owner of such luxurious car brands, Coach Saban himself must boast an impressive garage of high-end vehicles. And the Alabama coach doesn't disappoint. Here's a sneak peek at his car collection:

#1. Ferrari Portofino M Class

The most expensive vehicle in his garage must probably be the Ferrari Portofino M Class. It costs around a whopping $230,000 and is one of Saban's most prized possessions. He recently flaunted his red Ferrari to recruits and commits and has this peculiar rule of taking this beauty on wheels on the road only on Wednesdays when there is no rain.

#2. Mercedes Benz Sprinter

A few years ago, Nick Saban came out with a limited edition Mercedes Benz Sprinter series called the 'Nick Saban Signature Series'. The car costs around $200,000 and is loaded with amenities such as three televisions, quality audio and video systems, massage chairs and hardwood flooring among the rest of the amenities.

#3. Mercedes Benz AMG GTS and S550

Coach Saban is also the owner of two more Mercedes, the AMG GTS and the S550. Both these cars cost over $131,000 and boast an elegant style to them. Saban usually uses the S550 to attend VIP events to arrive in style.

