How much does Nick Saban make in endorsements? Alabama HC's career earnings explored

Nick Saban has been around in the college football scene for quite some time now. Since he took over as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, he has turned them into one of the most successful college football programs.

That led to Saban experiencing a spike in his own success and fame. When he initially joined Alabama from the Miami Dolphins in 2007, he was offered an eight-year contract worth $32 million.

It made him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Saban's latest contract extension was last year, which was an eight-year extension worth $93.6 million with an average annual salary of $11.7 million.

However, that's not the only source of income for Saban. Considering his popularity in the college football scene, he has great potential for advertisements and endorsements. Hence, Saban has deals with various brands, which adds to his net worth.

So how much does Nick Saban make through endorsements? Well, the Alabama coach is a college football celebrity. That hs led to many big brands coming forward to work with him. Saban earns around $5 million annually through endorsement deals.

One of his most memorable brand collaborations fans will reminisce about is his partnership with Mercedes Benz in 2015. Before the college season commenced that year, Saban and Mercedes Benz released a limited edition Nick Saban Signature Series Mercedes Benz Sprinter.

Although the Alabama coach didn't design the van himself, he was a big part of the design decisions that went into the final product.

The nine-seater van had a line of luxurious amenities, including televisions, leather massage chairs with heating and cooling features, DirectTV satellite and phone connection.

The van was priced at around $200,000 and became the talk of the town, considering the hype it created.

What is the latest endorsement Nick Saban is a part of?

Another long-term collaboration the Alabama coach has been a part of is with AFLAC Incorporated, a health insurance provider. His iconic Blue suit apparel has become a trademark for the company in terms of brand recognition.

Nick Saban partnered with Colorado coach Deion Sanders for the AFLAC commercials since last year. Their latest campaign together was released a few weeks ago, which saw the college football coaching duo partner up with the iconic AFLAC Duck and Gap Goat.